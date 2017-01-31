Morris goes for 32, but Cougars top rival Rebels

The Cougars, trailing 44-35 midway through the third quarter, blitzed the Rebels with a 24-2 run that left Central up 59-46 with 5:32 left in the Rebel Den.

“We had some adversity early tonight,” said Central coach Derek McGhee. “It’s a big county win for us, even though it’s non-conference. It’ll be conference next year, so our kids are really excited.”

That early adversity was administered by South shooting guard Evan Morris, who blistered the nets for six 3-pointers in seven attempts and made 8 of 10 field goals overall for 22 first-half points. The Rebels held a 33-30 lead at halftime.

McGhee went to the chalkboard during intermission to counter Morris.

“We’ve been working on a box-and-1 some, so we went to that,” McGhee said. “We just wanted to get him (Morris) a little bit frustrated because everything he was putting up was going in. He was shooting them off the dribble, fading away ...”

The change in defense initially failed to slow the Rebels. Grant Phebus made a runner and Weldon Carico hit a 3 to make it 38-30. Following an emphatic rejection by Morris on the defensive end, Carico converted another basket to give South its biggest lead, 40-30.

“We knew the box-and-1 was coming at halftime,” said South coach Michael McMeans. “We tried to prepare for it and the other guys did a good job at the beginning keeping us going.”

After seeing Central’s Jordan Self and Grayson Wright combine for 18 of the Cougars’ 30 first-half points, McMeans switched the Rebels to a 2-3 zone. Central’s Luke Hutson promptly sank a pair of 3-pointers, the second igniting the game-deciding run.

The 6-foot-4 Wright followed with six straight points as Central closed to within two, 46-44, going to the fourth quarter.

“We just have zero matchup for Wright,” McMeans noted. “He’s too big for a guard to defend and we don’t have a post player quick enough.”

Having forced Morris just off his stride, the Cougars returned to their standard full-court pressure in the fourth.

“As soon as we saw Morris wasn’t making everything, we went back to our pressure,” McGhee noted. “Whenever we pressure people and rotate in our press, we’re a pretty good basketball team.”

Ethan Shaffer drained a 3 to open the final quarter and give Central a 47-46 lead. Hutson converted a pair of free throws and Self worked for a hoop in the lane to build the Cougars’ advantage to 51-46.

Self’s conventional three-point play, another 3 by Hutson and yet another Self conversion in the paint followed and suddenly Central led by 13, 59-46.

“When we get the ball in there to Jordan and Grayson,” McGhee said, “good things tend to happen.”

Self finished with a team-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Hutson added 21 points and Wright finished with a dozen, also tallying five boards and four assists.

Morris’ seventh 3- pointer of the night stopped the bleeding for the Rebels, but South got no closer than an eight-point differential late in the game.

Playing against some of his former teammates at Holston Middle School, Morris finished with a career-high 32 points, topping the 31 he scored in a win over Dobyns-Bennett in early December.

“This one probably means more to Evan than anything since he came from up there,” McMeans said. “I figured he would come out with a lot of energy and play well, and he did. I was hoping we could get it for him because I know how important it is to him.”

South also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Carico. Phebus finished with eight points, three assists, two rebounds and several hard tumbles.

The tripleheader of boys varsity, JV and freshman games served as a fundraiser for Lady Rebels softball coach Chris Sturgill, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Sturgill is recovering from surgery.

Proceeds from concession sales by the Sullivan South Booster Club and donations from attending fans also will go to assist with Sturgill’s medical expenses.