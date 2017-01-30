Nared leads Lady Vols to upset of No. 4 Gamecocks

The Gamecocks (18-2, 8-1) rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes to tie the game at 74 on Bianca Cuevas-Moore’s 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left. Then Tyasha Harris was called for guarding Nared too closely, and the junior sank both free-throw attempts.

Cuevas-Moore’s 3-point try in the final seconds bounced away and the Lady Vols (14-7, 5-3) were left to celebrate their third top-10 victory this season, adding South Carolina to now No. 8 Stanford in December and current No. 7 Notre Dame earlier this month.

Tennessee shut down South Carolina’s twin post powers in A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates, who came in averaging more than 30 points and 18 rebounds combined. But early fouls kept the two on the bench most of the first two quarters and a technical foul on Wilson in the third period sent her back to sideline.

That left Tennessee’s 6-foot-6 Mercedes Russell room to move and she controlled the middle with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season.

Diamond DeShields had 21 points for Tennessee.

South Carolina had not lost an SEC game at home in nearly four years, since a 50-48 loss to Texas A&M on Feb. 10, 2013.

The defeat also opened up what looked like a closed race for the SEC crown. The three-time defending champion Gamecocks took control with last week’s 64-61 showdown win over previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Mississippi State, but Monday’s loss drops them into a tie for the top with the Bulldogs.

Wilson had 14 points and Coates seven. Cuevas-Moore led the Gamecocks with 18 points.