Allen, Bibbs push Hokies past Eagles 85-79

The duo combined to hit 11 of 16 from the floor, including six 3-pointers, for the Hokies (16-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who nearly squandered an 18-point lead, but put away Boston College (9-13, 2-7) down the stretch by scoring on seven of their final 10 possessions.

Virginia Tech hit 10 of its first 11 shots from the floor, including five 3-pointers, in building an 18-point, first-half lead. BC cut the lead to 66-65 on a 3-pointer by Ky Bowman with 9:17 left before the Hokies went on a 7-0 run, pushing the lead to 73-65 on Justin Robinson’s basket with 5:20 remaining. They weren’t threatened again.

Zach LeDay scored 17 points for Virginia Tech, which shot 59.1 percent (26-of-44) and hit 12 3-pointers.

Jordan Chatman scored a career-high 30 points for the Eagles, who have lost five straight.