'Toppers unleash blitz in sweep of rival Tribe

The Science Hill Hilltoppers and Lady ’Toppers used early blitzes to score a Big 7 Conference basketball sweep of Dobyns-Bennett inside a festive Buck Van Huss Dome on Friday night.

In the opener, the Lady ’Toppers (20-4, 7-2) rolled out to a 10-3 lead and held off the Lady Indians (10-14, 3-4) the rest of the way for a 56-43 victory. Science Hill’s boys exploded for 19 points in the first five minutes of the nightcap and were never threatened in a 72-55 decision.

The win moved Science Hill (17-9, 9-0) two games clear of second-place D-B (8-13, 5-2) in the loss column with only three league games remaining for the ’Toppers.

“It certainly was a blitz there early,” said Tribe coach Charlie Morgan. “We’ve not seen that kind of pressure in a while and we were kind of in shock and in awe there for a little bit.”

Providing most of the awe was junior Science Hill sharpshooter David Bryant. Bryant sank his first six 3-point attempts and scored 17 first-half points to contribute to the Hilltoppers’ 47-21 halftime advantage. Science Hill also scored 18 of its first-half points off 10 D-B turnovers.

“Science Hill did a good job of speeding us up and making us make quick decisions,” Morgan said. “The speed of the game like that forces you into bad mistakes.”

The Hilltoppers continued the onslaught in the third quarter. After forcing the Indians’ 11th giveaway on the initial inbounds of the frame, Bryant knocked down his sixth consecutive 3-pointer to push the margin to 50-21. He finished with a game-high 22 points and added three assists and two steals.

After D-B’s Marae Foreman made 1 of 2 foul shots, consecutive buckets by Colby Martin and Tate Wheeler gave Science Hill its biggest lead of the contest, 54-22.

The Indians answered with 10 straight points and eventually whittled the deficit to its final margin.

“In the second half, we battled back and got some closure,” Morgan said. “Hopefully we learned something and will react better to that kind of game the next time.”

Zack Griffin led D-B with 12 points though eight came in the second half, long after the outcome was decided. Foreman finished with 10 points with Hayden Cassell and Riamello Wadsworth dropping in eight each. Cassell led the effort on the boards with seven while Wadsworth hauled away five.

Wheeler had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for Science Hill. Holden Hensley dished out six assists to go with his seven points.

After falling behind by seven early, the Lady Indians played uphill the rest of the night. A run of five straight points to close the first quarter — a Lily Griffith 3-pointer and a Courtney Whitson basket — was followed by another Griffith bucket to get the Lady Indians to within one, 15-14.

But each time D-B got close, Science Hill had an answer.

“Science Hill is a really good team and a really opportunistic team,” said Lady Indians coach Bill Francis. “When they needed a steal or defensive stop they got it. When they needed an offensive rebound, they got it.”

The Lady ’Toppers led by seven at halftime, 29-22, and stretched it to nine, 46-37, to end the third quarter. The Lady Indians twice got back within six in the third quarter but never closed than eight in the fourth.

Kaitlyn Phillips paced Science Hill with 16 points to go with four rebounds and three of the Lady Hilltoppers’ 13 steals. Blair Henry was also in double figures with 10 points.

Whitson scored 17 points and grabbed eight boards for the Lady Indians. Griffith finished with 15 points and Jaden Fullen seven to go with a game-high 10 rebounds.