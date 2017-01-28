Vols top Wildcats for third straight win

Tennessee’s young roster built on the momentum it had established Tuesday in an 82-80 upset of No. 4 Kentucky. The Vols (12-9) start three freshmen, one sophomore and one senior.

Jordan Bowden had 13 points and Robert Hubbs III added 10. Tennessee never trailed and led by as many as 19.

Barry Brown scored 15 of his 17 points for Kansas State, which lost its second straight. Wesley Iwundu had 14 and Kamau Stokes added 11 for the Wildcats (15-6).

This marked the second time in the last three seasons that Tennessee and Kansas State met in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee beat Kansas State 65-64 in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2014.

The Vols used this year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge event as an opportunity to earn a high-profile nonconference victory to go along with their Dec. 3 triumph over Georgia Tech after losing to No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 9 North Carolina, No. 10 Oregon and No. 15 Wisconsin earlier this season. Tennessee lost to North Carolina by two and took Oregon to overtime.

Tennessee built a 39-22 halftime lead by capitalizing on Kansas State’s cold shooting. Kansas State shot just 8-for-22 and missed all six of its 3-point attempts in the first half, which ended with Tennessee on a 9-0 run

The Wildcats made five of their first six 3-point attempts in the second half, but they never got the deficit below nine

Tennessee outrebounded Kansas State 43-29 and outscored the Wildcats 23-6 in second-chance points.