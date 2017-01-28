Storm surge: Cyclones sweep past Rebels

The boys outscored the Rebels 14-2 in the fourth quarter to notch a 55-41 victory. In the opener, the Lady Cyclones came blazing out of the gate, scoring the game’s first 18 points while breezing to a 72-42 win.

The boys went toe to toe for three quarters, with the Rebels trailing just 41-39 heading into the final quarter. The Cyclones (20-4, 8-1) then opened the final stanza with 10-0 run — aided by eight points from Adam Cornett — and South never recovered.

Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt acknowledged that his team got off to a slow start, but he credited South (8-15, 0-8) for its play in the early going.

“I thought we were guarding them pretty close in that first quarter when they were knocking down shots,” Honeycutt noted. “I think their record is a little bit deceiving in the conference.

“They were tough tonight, but Adam Cornett came up with some timely 3s. Alex Norwood was huge for us in the paint. I think his presence inside was a problem for them since they do not have a lot of size. But it does not feel like a 14-point win.”

Michael Robinson led Elizabethton with 16 points. Cornett added 13 and Norwood had 10.

For South coach Michael McMeans, the game had a familiar ring.

“That is what we have been all season long, just a three-quarter team,” McMeans said. “We have played everybody well for three quarters and then we go through a spurt like tonight when we were 1-for-13.

“We just have to have somebody step up. When we are not making shots somebody has to either go to the basket or get fouled. Somebody just has to pull us out of that.

“Another problem is that we do not have a true post player on our team. That just makes it tough on us. They have Norwood in there and he is a big, strong kid.”

Evan Morris led South with 14 points and Weldon Carico had 11.

The Lady Cyclones’ fast start finished with a trio of players reaching double figures in scoring: Brittany Campbell and Kaylen Shell with 13 points each and Haley Burleson with 10.

First-year Lady Cyclones coach Barry Johnson said his wish would be to see his team get off to that kind of a start every night and play that way the entire game.

Shooting woes continued for South’s relatively young team. Carissa Comsa led the Lady Rebels with eight points.

“We just kept throwing it away and we have definitely got to fix that,” Lady Rebels coach Torey Haile said. “We just have to show up every night regardless of who we are playing. When you have a night like that, you just have to get over it.”