Gate City boys, Lady Warriors pick up key league wins

McClung fired in a game-high 38 points and the Gate City boys held off scrappy Wise Central 80-63 in a Conference 40 showdown on the Blue Devils’ homecoming night.

When McClung entered the gym for warmups, he could see East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes standing under his basket. Forbes’ Bucs are one of nine Division I programs to offer the Gate City standout.

“It definitely means a lot to me,” McClung said. “To see the head coach make the drive over to see me shows a lot of character about him and the program.”

McClung responded in a big way, scoring 21 first-half points to help stake the Blue Devils (13-3, 7-0) to a 37-28 advantage.

Nevertheless, Central (8-7, 2-5) continued to hang around, largely as a result of the offensive and defensive efforts of Dalton Mullins and Isaiah McAmis. The guard duo combined for 15 first-half points and made life very difficult for Gate City’s Zac Ervin and Bradley Dean.

That changed in the second half.

Ervin exploded in the third quarter, when he scored 10 of his points, and after Central pulled to within nine with 4:30 remaining in the game, Dean hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Devils all the cushion they needed.

“It was a game of runs,” Central coach T.J. McAmis said. “We cut it to nine, but then we missed some assignments and they hit some shots. That’s just been our year.”

“Our boys are just tough and are going to play hard until the final whistle,” said Gate City assistant Keith Warner, who handled the coaching duties in place of Scott Vermillion on Friday.

“We have some things that we obviously have to work on, but don’t take anything away from Wise or Coach McAmis. They play hard and are very aggressive and earned some tough second-chance opportunities tonight.”

Mullins and McAmis finished with 14 points each for the Warriors. Post player Ryan Collins added 12.

Ervin closed with 20 points and Dean had 16.

In the night’s varsity opener, the Lady Warriors picked up a key league win, 43-27.

Central (14-3, 7-1) dominated the paint, scoring all 43 of its points either in the paint or at the free-throw line.

The turning point of the game came late in the third quarter. With Central clinging to a 23-20 lead and shots not falling for either team, the Lady Warriors’ offense woke up after a basket by Sophie Mullins. The result was a 14-1 run spanning just over five minutes of game time that helped the Warriors open up a 37-21 advantage.

“Gate City is a good team, but I think our defense was the difference tonight,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “We wanted to come out and play better defense tonight, and we did a better job of that in the second half.”

Gate City (7-8, 5-2) had three players go out with injuries in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, said coach Kelly Houseright, the Lady Blue Devils “came out flat.”

“We had a little energy about us in that fourth quarter,” she said, “but we started dropping like flies.”

Brook Porter had a team-high eight points for Central, all in the final stanza.

Keeley Quillen had a game-high nine points for Gate City, whose coaching staff picked up two technical fouls late in the contest.