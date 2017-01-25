Lady 'Blazers stay perfect in Big 7 play

A few very good stretches, however, were more than enough to defeat Volunteer. The No. 9 Lady Trailblazers remained undefeated in the Big 7 Conference with their 70-48 victory over the Lady Falcons.

Boone completed a varsity sweep; their boys dispatched Volunteer by a 49-28 margin.

The Lady ’Blazers (20-4, 8-0) led wire to wire, but a healthy halftime lead was reduced to six points midway through the third quarter. Boone responded by scoring 22 of the next 26 points.

“We just lost focus a bit,” said Boone coach Travis Mains, whose team led 37-25 at the break. “It took a while for us to adjust and communicate and they’ve got two really good guards who can handle the ball.”

“Once we all get going, we’re kind of hard to beat,” said Boone guard Macie Culbertson, who finished with six points and nine assists.

Sydney Pearce, Boone’s impressive 6-foot-2 junior post, finished with a team-high 16 points, most of them in the second half after Volunteer (10-14, 2-5) had narrowed its deficit. Emily Sizemore added 12 points, including eight straight in the first quarter as Boone accumulated an early 25-7 lead.

This was the first game for Boone since Culbertson verbally committed to play for Belmont earlier this week.

“It was home when I went and visited there,” said Culbertson, a junior.

Bryna Minton led all scorers, tallying 20 points for the Lady Falcons. Trinity Hammonds and Josie Salyer added 10 points apiece.

Tracy Cloninger, Volunteer’s coach, said her team’s biggest obstacle right now is a mental one.

“They are just so used to certain teams beating them that we mentally have to know that we’re way more capable of what we think they are,” she said.

Like their female counterparts, the Boone boys never trailed against Volunteer. After a sluggish first half by both teams, the ’Blazers finally gained some breathing room in the second half, opening a double-digit lead late in the third quarter and then holding the Falcons (8-16, 1-6) scoreless for the final six-plus minutes of the game.

“No matter how poorly we play on offense, we hang our hat on the defensive end,” Boone coach Chris Brown said.

That defensive effort, combined with a renewed focus on attacking the rim in the second half, led to success for the Trailblazers.

Eric Rigsby led Boone (12-10, 3-5) with 16 points, and Justin Turner came off the bench to score 11.

“We know we can isolate him in the post,” Brown said of Turner, a senior. “He did a good job in the second half.”

Brown’s Falcons counterpart, Greg Barnett, said his team’s loss just came down to an inability to make shots.

“It was frustrating,” Barnett said. “Part of that is we’re still a young team. If one team’s getting easy shots and easy looks and you’re struggling, it’s almost like you’re in quicksand. We were just digging ourselves deeper and deeper.”

Jared Lawson topped the Volunteer scoring list with 10 points.