Vols stun No. 4 Wildcats — again

Tennessee (11-9, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) beat Kentucky (17-3, 7-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena for the second straight season and earned its first victory over a top-five team since an 83-76 triumph over No. 3 Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2010.

Kentucky’s defeat capped a night in which three of the nation’s top four teams lost. Marquette beat No. 1 Villanova 74-72 and No. 2 Kansas fell 85-69 at No. 18 West Virginia.

In the Wildcats’ last visit to Knoxville, the Vols erased a 21-point deficit for a 84-77 win.

No second-half comeback was necessary this time. Tennessee pulled ahead for good with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Admiral Schofield scored 15 points, Grant Williams had 13 and Lamonte Turner added 10 for Tennessee.

Malik Monk scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 21 and De’Aaron Fox added 17 for Kentucky.

After trailing by as many as 11 in the second half, Kentucky got within two but couldn’t come all the way back. The Wildcats’ Derek Willis missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer when the Vols were clinging to a 66-64 lead with 4:17 left. When Tennessee’s lead got down to 68-66 with 3:45 remaining, the Vols answered with a 5-0 run.

And when Kentucky tried to get a stop rather than fouling in the final minute, Williams made a basket that put the Vols ahead 80-75 with 14.2 seconds left.

Turner made two game-clinching free throws with 5.4 seconds left before Isaiah Briscoe hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut the final margin to two.

Fox was back in Kentucky’s starting lineup three nights after the SEC assists leader injured his ankle in an 85-69 victory over South Carolina. The Wildcats played a second straight game without reserve guard Mychal Mulder, who didn’t make the trip to Knoxville because of illness.

Tennessee has played six teams in this week’s Top 25: No. 3 Gonzaga, Kentucky, No. 9 North Carolina, No. 10 Oregon, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 23 South Carolina. The Vols didn’t beat any of the other five teams, though they lost by just two at North Carolina and took Oregon to overtime.