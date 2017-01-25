D-B sweeps past city rival South

That trend continued Tuesday evening inside the Buck Van Huss Dome with the Indians’ 49-38 non-conference victory over their longtime rivals.

The win completed a sweep on the night. The Lady Indians built a big halftime cushion and cruised to a 65-44 win over the Lady Rebels.

The boys’ victory was the fifth in the past sixth outings for D-B (8-12) and came with the Indians far from the top of their game.

“We’ve had a little success here, been playing better and on a little bit of a roll,” said Tribe coach Charlie Morgan. “We just came out a little flat and it was a struggle, but it’s actually a good sign of a ball club coming together when you can win a game like that in which you didn’t do some things as well as you are capable.”

South (8-13) entered the game saddled with an eight-game losing streak dating to Dec. 17 as well as with three regulars confined to bench because of injuries. First-year Rebels coach Michael McMeans was forced to a five-guard starting lineup, giving the Indians a huge advantage in the paint.

“South was playing five guards and we had to go inside,” Morgan noted. “We got in there we just couldn’t put it down.”

Despite missing five point-blank attempts at the rim, the Tribe took an early lead and never trailed in the game, though South’s defensive adjustment to the zone did affect the Indians the rest of the way.

South, which trailed 22-16 at halftime, got back within four three times in the third quarter, but D-B closed the stanza on an 11-5 run capped by Marae Foreman’s third trey for a 37-27 lead entering the fourth.

All of D-B’s dozen points in the final eight minutes came via the paint, either with made field goals or as a result of free throws off the inside attack.

The Tribe’s Hayden Cassell scored all of his team-high 12 points in the second half, getting eight in the third quarter. He also came up with a team-high seven rebounds. Zack Griffin finished with 10 points, six boards and two assists, both to Cassell. Foreman had 11 points and Jordin Webb eight.

D-B’s Riamello Wadsworth made two early free throws but took a hard tumble shortly thereafter and never returned.

Rebels senior guard Evan Morris, who scored 31 in South’s earlier win over D-B, had only five in the rematch.

“We wanted to keep Morris in check because he played a super game over there,” Morgan said. “We couldn’t allow him to get the momentum for them and we also wanted to challenge the other shots and limit them to just one shot.”

South senior point guard Grant Phebus worked for a game-high 14 points, mostly on hard-driving individual moves, and also came up with five rebounds.

In the opener, the Lady Indians (10-13) opened the game knocking down four of their first five 3-point attempts and held the Lady Rebels (6-12) to three second-quarter points in amassing a 34-12 halftime lead.

D-B’s sophomore twin towers, 6-foot Courtney Whitson and 6-2 Jaden Fullen, combined for 35 points in the game.

“Courtney and Jaden really have that high-low game going and Jaden is finishing so much better,” said Lady Indians coach Bill Francis. “She’s stronger and can go to either hand and she’s developing a little bit of range out to the foul line.”

Whitson finished with game-high 21 points. Fullen notched 14 and ripped down a game-high eight rebounds. Both were also part of a tremendous distribution effort that saw nine different Lady Indians hand out at least two assists. They assisted on 22 of their 26 made field goals.

“Our offense is starting to come around,” Francis added. “We are much more efficient with it ... getting the ball where it needs to be when it needs to be, and that allows our shooters to get properly set-up to take the shots.”

Mollie Leslie paced South with 17 points and six rebounds. McKenzie Littleton and Abbey Jayne added six points each.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Torey Haile,” Francis said of the Lady Rebels. “They play hard and they play the game the right way.”