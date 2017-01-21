Vols beat Bulldogs for first SEC win at home

Grant Williams added 17 points to help Tennessee earn its first Southeastern Conference home win of the season. The Vols had lost 82-78 to Arkansas and 70-60 to No. 24 South Carolina in their first two SEC home games.

Admiral Schofield had 15 points and Jordan Bowden added 14 for UT (10-9, 3-4).

Mississippi State (12-6, 3-3) dropped its second straight after winning three in a row.

Schnider Herard had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs freshman's first double-double. Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters had 11 points each, and Mario Kegler added 10.

After trailing most of the first half, Mississippi State scored the first four points of the second half to grab a 38-37 lead with 19:25 remaining. The Vols dominated from that point on.

Tennessee pulled ahead for good on Williams' 3-pointer with 19:08 left and was up by double digits a few minutes later.

Tennessee committed just seven turnovers and shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31) overall and 66.7 percent (4-of-6) from 3-point range in the second half.