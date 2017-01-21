McClung's career night powers Devils over Bears

The Gate City star fired in a career-high 47 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 76-63 victory over Conference 40 rival Union on Friday night.

“It’s unbelievable,” McClung said after his career night. “My teammates just kept getting me the ball in good spots, and I’m so thankful.”

“My goodness, Mac kind of looked like Superman tonight,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “He just did some things that put us on his back with Zac (Ervin) still under the weather.”

View the boys’ photo gallery

But it was the Bears (11-3, 5-1) who started the night with the hot hand. The guard duo of sophomore Wes Slagle and junior James Mitchell combined to score 15 points in the first seven minutes to stake Union to a 19-9 advantage late in the first quarter.

Then McClung and the Blue Devils came alive.

Gate City (10-3, 5-0) shot off on a 16-0 run covering nearly four minutes to take a 25-19 lead in the middle of the second quarter. The Blue Devils carried that wave of momentum into the locker room with a 39-32 advantage.

Union more than matched Gate City’s intensity coming out of the break and, with 30 seconds remaining in the quarter, Slagle knocked down a corner 3-pointer to tie the game for the first time since early in the second.

McClung answered with a momentum-busting 3, and the Blue Devils led 55-52 after three quarters.

Again Slagle tied it, this time at 56, with less than seven minutes to play, before back-to-back 3s by McClung.

Then with the Bears trailing by just four with five minutes left, Slagle fouled out following a McClung steal. The loss of Slagle — who closed the night with 28 points — proved to be too much for Union, and Gate City widened the gap over the final five minutes.

“I thought we played pretty hard tonight,” said Bears coach Zack Moore. “I think Mac ended up with 47 and they needed every one ... it was just his night.”

Noted Vermillion: “That’s a good team we just beat. We’re going to see them again. They’re awful tough.”

Mitchell finished with 14 points for the Bears, whose winning streak ended at 10.

Ervin added 10 points for Gate City.

The Lady Blue Devils extended their winning streak to four with a 40-32 win over the Lady Bears.

Defense was the name of the game in the first half, leading to Union (6-7, 2-4) holding a 14-13 advantage after two full quarters.

View the girls’ photo gallery

But in the second half, Gate City (6-6, 4-1) became the aggressor, attacking the Union zone and forcing the Lady Bears into foul trouble.

The Lady Devils went to the foul line 23 times in the second half and knocked down 15 of those attempts.

Kayla Bird hit two freebies and a clutch 3-pointer to balloon the Lady Devils’ lead to six with just two minutes to go.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Bird, who finished with eight points. “We weren’t predicted to have the success that we’ve been having, so it feels good to come through and show people what we’re made of.”

“I thought we showed some resiliency,” said Gate City coach Kelly Houseright. “Everyone in our conference is a good team so you have to battle night in and night out. We told them to weather it, keep our composure, and they did that.”

Keeley Quillen scored 10 and Kiersan Light also chipped in with eight points for Gate City.

The Lady Bears got seven points from Abigail Webb.