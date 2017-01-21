D-B gets sweep on homecoming inside the Dome

This time two extra sessions were required for the Indians (7-12, 5-1) to register an 80-70 victory and sweep the season series over the Pioneers (10-10, 3-4).

Coupled with the Lady Indians’ 60-36 victory, D-B recorded the sweep amidst its homecoming activities.

The atmosphere didn’t lend itself to crisp basketball early in the boys’ game. The teams combined for just 40 first-half points and the Tribe led 21-19 at intermission.

“We didn’t let our offense come to us. We were forcing things,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “We just weren’t in sync.”

Neither side managed more than a five-point separation until midway through the second overtime. Crockett led very early by four and the Indians held a 31-26 lead in the third quarter, but D-B didn’t see a five-point bulge again until a power drive by Hayden Cassell netted a three-point play and 71-66 lead with three minutes left in the second extra session.

“That was a big move by Hayden late in the game to just have the guts to go in there and go after the defender,” Morgan said.

The contest was tied four times in the fourth quarter, but with the Tribe up 54-51, Josh Releford worked around three onrushing D-B defenders for a leaning 25-footer from the left of the key to tie the game at 54 with 0.9 seconds on the clock.

“How did Releford hit that shot?” Morgan marveled.

Despite routinely facing double teams, Releford still worked for a game-high 24 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. He scored 20 of his points after halftime.

The Indians used the final 0.9 seconds of regulation to insert quarterback Lendon Redwine to run the baseline and fire a pass to the opposite baseline, where the 6-foot-6 Zack Griffin had a size advantage on the reception.

But Crockett’s Tee Johnson was able to tip away the ball and send the game to the first overtime — during which the Indians needed a last-second shot to stay alive.

With D-B down 62-60 with five seconds left in OT, Riamello Wadsworth found a cutting Griffin, who banked home the layup to force the second extra four minutes.

The Indians never trailed in the second extra period after taking a 66-64 lead on a pair of Griffin field goals. A Cassell basket — two of his seven points in the second overtime — made it 68-64 and his three-point play followed shortly. Another Cassell bucket pushed the lead to seven, 75-68.

Key in the two OTs for the Indians was the foul line, where the Indians went 10-for-12.

Coming off a sprained ankle that forced him to miss the previous three games, Griffin led the Indians with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Wadsworth added 13 points and four assists. Marae Foreman finished with 12 points, four assists, three steals and six rebounds for the Tribe. Jordin Webb and Cassell added 11 points each and Cassell snared 13 rebounds.

Abe Strunk added 15 points and Johnson 14 for Crockett. Johnson also collected nine rebounds, as did Paul Arrowood.

In the opener, Lady Indians sophomore Courtney Whitson recorded her state-leading 16th double-double of the season. She scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, also dishing out three assists despite sitting out long spells.

“Courtney is really playing relaxed right now,” said D-B coach Bill Francis. “She and Jaden (Fullen) really have the high-low game going right now.”

Fullen added 10 points and five rebounds for the Lady Indians (9-13 3-3) with Lily Griffith recording 11 points, five boards and three assists.

Keyara Steinmetz led Crockett (4-16, 0-7) with 15 points. Kassie Lowe chipped in 10.

Chandler Woods and Kensley Henry were named homecoming king and queen.