Golden Raiders ambush Rebels on homecoming

Ending the drought was memorable in several ways for the Golden Raiders. Fueled by 31 points from Tyler Arnold, North defeated county rival Sullivan South 67-62 on Tuesday night, spoiling the Rebels’ homecoming.

South did preserve a split of varsity hoops action; the Lady Rebels won the girls’ contest, overwhelming North by a 55-20 margin.

Arnold was plenty overwhelming all by himself. He had to serve a two-game suspension following an ejection and, with the Raiders taking the week of Christmas off and their schedule being disrupted by snow earlier this month, he had not been on the court since Dec. 22.

Arnold made up for lost time; he made 12 shots from the field, including five from 3-point territory. His big night included a jumper just before the halftime buzzer that staked North to a 38-29 lead.

View the boys’ photo gallery

“The thing I was worried about with Tyler is being a little bit overzealous and trying to force some things, but he was on fire,” North coach Jay Gregory said.

The Raiders (2-16, 1-4) widened their lead to as many as 13 points, 51-38, in the third period. South got as close as one, pulling to within 60-59 on a 3-pointer by Ryley Hall with 2:45 remaining, but North’s Matt Burk promptly answered with a 3 at the other end and the Raiders made four free throws in the final 51.4 seconds to secure their first league victory since the 2014-15 season.

Gregory praised his team for showing mental toughness, despite making mistakes, down the stretch.

“They’re not getting hung up on the plays that already happened. And the thing I’ve preached even since my first year when (current assistant coach) Chase (Arnold) was playing here ... focus on the next play,” Gregory said.

Burk finished with 14 points for North, and Devan Price added 13.

South coach Michael McMeans thought that if his Rebels been able to stop everyone on the North squad other than Arnold, his team still would have had a good chance at victory.

“We just didn’t guard anybody,” McMeans said. “Defensively, our effort was beyond terrible. We’ve struggled offensively for the last three, four weeks and finally came out of a little bit of a funk there. We just didn’t want to guard anybody.”

Evan Morris poured in 21 points to lead South (8-11, 0-5), which got 13 from Weldon Carico and 11 from Hall.

It was smooth sailing for the South girls. The Lady Rebels got out to an 11-0 start and forced eight turnovers before North (2-16, 0-5) finally scored its first points with 8.7 seconds left in the opening period.

View the girls’ photo gallery

The gap continued to widen from there. South led 26-5 at the break and enjoyed a cushion of 20-plus points for the entire second half.

“Same song different verse. The turnovers affect our ability to score,” North coach Chris Salley said.

“We turn it over so much and so that limits our opportunities. We’ll just keep plugging away.”

Mollie Leslie led all scorers; her 18 points paced South (5-8, 2-3) and nearly outscored the opposition.

“We needed to come out at a faster speed instead of just trying to control things,” Lady Rebels coach Torey Haile said of her team’s aggression forcing turnovers.

Kate McMakin was crowned homecoming queen.