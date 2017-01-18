Gate City survives scare from Lee

But Gate City was without an ill Zac Ervin and his 25.6 points per game, and all those factors built the recipe for an upset — and for three quarters Tuesday night, it looked as if the Generals might supply it.

The Blue Devils nixed that scenario late, however, and came away with an 83-60 victory.

The final score didn’t reflect the tone of the game.

Lee hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and eight in the first half when the Generals led by as many as 10 points. They held a 51-48 advantage at the halftime break.

“It’s different when you’re missing a piece that you’re used to having,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “It took the kids a couple quarters to acclimate themselves. We’ve not played many possessions without Zac and Mac (McClung) both on the floor together.”

But in the third quarter, something finally clicked for the Gate City offense.

After a pair of McClung buckets gave the Blue Devils the lead, Gate City forced a stop and got the ball to Drew Vermillion, who hit a tough shot and drew the foul in the waning seconds of the third. The “and-1” proved to be the turning point in the game for the Devils, who rode the momentum into the fourth and charged off on a 20-0 run covering about three minutes of game time.

“I knew the second half was going to be pure war,” Lee coach Steve Collier said. “They have the numbers to rotate guys in and out and we were just getting a little winded (having eight players).”

McClung threw down a windmill dunk late in the fourth to put an exclamation point on the hot stretch of basketball.

“We had some guys step up and take it to the rim,” Coach Vermillion said of his team’s outburst. “Drew Vermillion, Noah Kimbler and Logan Noe had some spells in there that scored some big points for us.”

Jacob Stewart led the Generals with 21 points and Sam Pennington added 19, including five 3s.

McClung had a game-high 33 for Gate City. Bradley Dean picked up the slack for the absent Ervin by scoring 21.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with my boys, the way they came in here and played,” Collier said. “That’s probably the best first half of basketball we’ve played all year.”

Gate City’s coach also was impressed by the Generals.

“Hats off to Lee High,” Vermillion said. “They played hard, with character, and shot the ball with confidence.”

In the night’s opener, the Lady Blue Devils continued their impressive conference start by defeating the Lady Generals 52-47.

Gate City (5-6, 3-1) used a 17-6 run in the first half to create the separation needed to hold on after a late Lee run.

“It definitely wasn’t our best defensive effort,” Lady Blue Devils coach Kelly Houseright said, “but we were able to force them into some bad decisions in spurts.”

Lee (4-10, 0-3) trailed by as many as 10 in the fourth before catching fire and twice cutting Gate City’s lead to four points in the final minute. The Lady Devils hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to seal it.

“Games are won and lost at the free-throw line,” Houseright noted. “In close games if you can’t make free throws, you’re going to have a hard time winning.”

Alexis Tabor scored 20 points and Brooke Hammond had 10 to lead the Lady Generals.

Junior forward Tori Powers paced Gate City with 15 points. Keeley Quillen added 10 and Kayla Bird hit three 3s and finished with nine.