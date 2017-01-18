D-B boys, girls beat Central inside Dome, sweet Dome

Dobyns-Bennett returned to the friendly confines of the Buck Van Huss Dome for the first time in six weeks on Tuesday night and scored a Big 7 Conference basketball sweep over rival Sullivan Central.

The Lady Indians broke free from a halftime deadlock to take the opener 46-34, and the Indians used a zone defense that allowed just a single Central field goal over a game-deciding, 10-minute span to take a 58-44 decision over the Cougars.

The Tribe didn’t turn to the zone until after an up-and-down first eight minutes that saw D-B grab a 17-16 lead at the first break. From there, coach Charlie Morgan went with primarily a 1-2-2 zone, with a 1-3-1 thrown in for good measure, the rest of the way.

“We hadn’t played here since December 6, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Morgan said. “But we came out together and ready to play. We know they are a fine shooting team and they work inside out with their drives and we wanted the zone to stay in front of them.”

After the move to the zone to start the second, the Indians outscored the Cougars 24-4 over a 10-minute stretch that saw Central net just single free throws from Luke Hutson and Aaron Rose and a pull-up jumper just before halftime from Caleb Rose.

“I knew the zone was coming,” said Sullivan Central coach Derek McGhee. “Tennessee High zoned us and we didn’t do well against it, but the next two teams, Daniel Boone and David Crockett, tried it and it didn’t work. Tonight we went back to just passing the ball around the perimeter against it.

“We are a good shooting team, but we have to drive and kick and go inside and kick,” McGhee added. “That’s what we do, but we couldn’t tonight.”

The Indians scored the first six points of the second quarter to open a 23-16 advantage. Following Rose’s free throw, Marae Foreman converted a layup and a short jumper off the dribble to push the lead to 27-17.

Riamello Wadsworth went coast to coast off a defensive rebound for a bucket to push the margin to a dozen. After Hutson hit 1 of 2 free throws for Central, 6-foot-6 Tribe freshman Charlie Browder knocked home two field goals, both via the offensive glass, to open a 33-18 cushion. Browder finished with nine points and six rebounds.

“Charlie really gave us a good stretch in the second quarter,” Morgan said. “He didn’t play like a freshman. He’s really maturing and helping us out on the boards.”

Up 33-20 at halftime, the Indians got two Wadsworth free throws and consecutive 3-pointers from Jordin Webb to expand the lead to 41-20.

But the Cougars responded with 10 straight points, the final six on back-to-back 3s from Hutson.

“After we got up by 21 points, we thought it was time for a heat check, or whatever they call it, and we took some quick shots that didn’t go down and Central made a run like good teams do,” Morgan noted.

Webb did end the Cougars’ spurt with his third three, and fourth of the game, off a lengthy offensive set by the Tribe. Another Central spurt whittled the margin to a dozen and, following a Tribe turnover, gave the Cougars a chance to get the game back to single digits.

But several shots in the paint simply refused to fall and the Indians expanded the lead once more.

Jordan Self and Grayson Wright led Central with 11 points apiece and Hutson had 10.

D-B got a game-high 15 points from Wadsworth and a dozen from Webb. Hayden Cassell’s 16 rebounds allowed the Indians to dominate the glass, and he and Foreman each scored eight points.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a player get 16 rebounds in a game,” Morgan said. “Hayden is a workhorse. He got big some boards late on the back side.”

The Tribe outrebounded Central 44-21. Wadsworth came up with seven and Webb and Lendon Redwine had four each.

“They pushed us around and got whatever they wanted,” McGhee said. “Then they shot it until they made it.”

There also was quite the rebounding effort in the opener. Lady Indians sophomore Courtney Whitson made a push toward her own school record of 22 rebounds set just last year. She finished with 17 boards, although the coaching staff had her closer to the mark.

“Coach (Chelsey) Weddle had her with 21 rebounds. We’ll go back and watch the video but whatever the number was she was just a beast,” D-B coach Bill Francis said.

Whitson’s effort in the paint highlighted an entertaining post matchup involving her, teammate Jaden Fullen and Central’s Crawford sisters, Meg and Abbey.

“We knew it was going to be a battle in there and it was,” Francis added. “Those two sisters are really good players and gave us some problems.”

D-B opened the game on a 12-2 run, but the Lady Cougars answered with 10 straight for the tie. The contest was deadlocked at 32 at halftime.

The Lady Cougars managed just five third-quarter points and six in the fourth, however, and the Lady Indians pulled away.

“We are really starting to guard people,” Francis said. “We are staying in front of ball-handlers better than we were and when you guard people and they have to take tough, contested shots it wears on you.”

Whitson led all scorers with 16 points and Fullen finished with eight.

Central got 12 points and seven rebounds from Abbey Crawford, eight points from Peyton Sams and seven from Sara Madgett. Meg Crawford also pulled down seven boards.

Between games, Charlie Morgan was honored for recording his 500th career coaching victory last Friday night at Tennessee High. D-B athletic director Larry Shively presented Morgan with a plaque noting the accomplishment and a commemorative 500th victory basketball adorned with signatures from this year’s Indians.