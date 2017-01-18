Boles’ putback lifts Eastside to 1-point win over Warriors

Boles grabbed an offensive rebound and banked a shot in with 4.8 seconds left in the game to give the Spartans a dramatic 60-59 win over Wise Central in front of a packed house at Eastside’s gym.

“It didn’t feel like a regular-season game, and that’s good for our kids,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “I really can’t say enough about the atmosphere here tonight.”

The two teams helped fuel the atmosphere with exciting play from the opening tip. Both teams had runs, but neither could pull away for long.

Eastside (12-3) held an 11-point lead late in the third quarter before the Warriors finished off the period with a nine-point scoring spree.

Central continued the play in the final frame when Tyler Vanover hit a 3-point shot 40 seconds into the quarter to put Central (7-7) ahead by a 47-46 margin.

The teams kept things close down the stretch with the Spartans clinging to a slim margin most of the way. Freshman Isaiah McAmis changed that when he hit a basket with 34 seconds left in the game to put Central up 59-58.

Eastside responded by racing down the floor and setting up. A missed shot fell into the hands of Boles, who put in the winning shot. After a timeout, Central threw the ball in, but the pass was knocked away and into the hands of Eastside, which held on for the win.

“If we box out and finish that possession, we win the game,” said Central coach T. J. McAmis. “I’m proud of my team and proud of the effort. We’re getting better. We just have to learn how to finish. Finish the game and finish each possession.”

Freshman Ethan Powers led the Eastside scoring attack with 21 points — 15 coming from five 3-pointers.

“It helps when your teammates are finding you for the open shot,” Powers said of his outside shooting performance.

Spartan big man Luke Lawson did the majority of the damage inside for Eastside. The junior finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots.

“I was just trying to get open down low and do what I could,” said Lawson.

Adam Ketron added 12 points and had eight rebounds and four steals.

“I thought Adam Ketron just had the will to win tonight,” said Damron. “Everybody knows about Luke and Seth, but Adam just comes in and plays his role great. It’s great when you have a role player that can step up big like that.

“And I thought Hunter Lunsford did a good job for us when he was in there.”

McAmis led Central scorers with 18 points, while Vanover added 13 points and Dalton Mullins finished with 12 for the Warriors.