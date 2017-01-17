Third time's the charm for D-B girls against Greeneville

The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Greene Devils 56-53 at Hal Henard Gym on Monday night. The victory followed a 57-53 defeat by the Lady Greene Devils in the fifth-place game of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic last month and a 50-41 decision on Nov. 29.

“I think these guys, they’re starting to believe that they can play,” Lady Indians coach Bill Francis said. “The kids are really buying in on the defensive end, and you could just see the confidence on the offensive end from our guards and our post.”

Sophomore Courtney Whitson led D-B with a game-high 24 points and sophomore Jaden Fullen added another 16. Junior Lily Griffith scored nine points.

In the previous meeting with Greeneville, Whitson had only two points. Francis credited the turnaround to Whitson avoiding foul trouble, improving her shot selection and continuing to mature.

“I had a different mind-set,” Whitson said. “I was letting little things get into my head (in the last game), getting rattled. I just played the game of basketball I love.”

The Lady Indians (7-13) needed the excellent performance from their post players after digging themselves an early hole against the Lady Greene Devils (14-5).

Greeneville star Sydni Lollar sparked her team late in the first quarter after scoring her first points of the game with 3 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the period. She then added the next five Lady Greene Devils points for a 14-10 lead in just 50 seconds.

Lollar led the Lady Devils with 20 points after being held to just nine in her team’s previous game, the first time in her career she had been limited to single digits.

The Lady Indians trailed 21-12 with 47 seconds remaining in the opening period.

“Our coach was like, ‘Don’t give up, never give up. Dobyns-Bennett does not give up. We play hard no matter what happens,’ ” Whitson said. “Nobody looked at the scoreboard.”

The Lady Indians answered with a 7-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second to pull within two at 21-19. They stayed close for the remainder of the period behind Whitson, who scored six of their eight points in the second quarter, but trailed 27-23 at halftime.

onsecutive buckets to give D-B a 41-39 lead with 45 seconds left in the third, but Greeneville guard Kenzie Ellenburg scored in the final moments of the period to even the score at 41 going into the final period.

The teams alternated leads throughout the fourth, but Whitson and Fullen produced enough down the stretch to ice the game.

The victory gives the Lady Indians some momentum heading into tonight’s home game against Big 7 Conference rival Sullivan Central.

“Lollar’s just an unbelievable player,” Francis said. “But like I told the kids, we’ve got some unbelievable players, too, and they competed tonight. They deserved that one.”

In the boys’ game, Greeneville outscored D-B by 18 points in the third period in a 68-57 win over Charlie Morgan’s Indians.

The Tribe entered the quarter within two, 28-26, but trailed by 20 going into the fourth quarter after Greeneville’s 27-9 flurry.

“They came out in that third quarter and they made shots in the corners on us,” Morgan said. “We just had a hard time recovering from that, and that’s what a good team does. They’ve got some good shooters. We tried to match them up. We got our heads down a little bit.

“I thought the first two quarters we were really active in our zone. I don’t think they expected the zone. It took them a little while to adjust. I knew they’d go into halftime and make an adjustment. They made a fine adjustment. Give them a lot of credit.”

For the Greene Devils (11-7), making 3-point shots against the Indians (5-12) was a theme. They sank their sixth 3 early in the third quarter and finished with seven despite sitting many of their starters because of the margin.

“They got back and got sitting in the corners,” Morgan said. “We were standing around and they pulled into the corner and — bam — they shot it. There’s not a whole lot you could do about that. We could’ve done a better job of getting back in transition, but we didn’t.”

Tribe point guard Marae Foreman scored a game-high 25 points with four 3-pointers, but just two other D-B players had more than four points.

The Indians host Big 7 rival Sullivan Central tonight.

“You play games to get better, and we tried a couple of things tonight that was OK at times and not OK at times,” Morgan noted. “I felt like some guys stepped up and did some things for us.

“We continued to battle, and that’s all you want from your team. You just want a chance to be in there.”