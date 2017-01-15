Central takes two from Crockett

After trailing by one at halftime, Pioneers star guard Josh Releford keyed an early second-half burst with a pair of 3-pointers to push Crockett to a 34-29 lead.

But those were the last points of the game for the senior, who was whistled for a third foul with 3:26 left and on the ensuing inbounds was charged with a fourth. Upset, Releford was slapped with a technical that also served as his disqualifying fifth personal.

“That was tough,” said Central coach Derek McGhee. “Josh is a great player. He’s one of the two players in this conference than can pull up off the dribble and shoot from anywhere, and he had just done that twice. Then when you guard or protect against that shot, he just blows right past you.”

View the boys’ photo gallery

Crockett coach John Good was less philosophical about the turn of events as well as the overall foul differential in that game that saw the Cougars attempt 19 free throws and the Pioneers four.

“They called three fouls on Josh in two seconds,” said a steamed Good. “They called three fouls on them in 15 minutes and 50 seconds. That is a fact.”

Without Releford on the floor, the Pioneers struggled mightily to adjust. Central quickly scored five straight to tie the game at 36. Crockett’s Ethan Burger connected from long range to momentarily put the Pioneers back up by three, but Central tallied a dozen straight points from six different players to forge a 48-39 advantage.

“We did what we had to do in that situation,” McGhee said of the Cougars’ overall 17-3 run immediately after the sequence of events involving Releford.

But the Pioneers weren’t done.

Burger hit another 3, as did Tee Johnson, and the margin was quickly sliced to 48-45. A Jordan Self field goal was answered by yet another Burger 3-pointer, and the lead was just two, 50-48, with just over a minute to go.

Crockett then effected a pair of steals in the final minute, but a pair of field goal attempts in the paint for the tie wouldn’t fall, nor would another attempt after Central’s Grayson Wright made 1 of 2 free throws. Ben Williams made two freebies with 19.3 seconds left to seal the deal for Central.

“Our kids responded but just not soon enough,” Good said. “We just did not handle adversity once that happened with Josh, and it was a mudslide we couldn’t stop for a while.”

Releford still led Crockett (10-9, 2-3 Big 7 Conference) with 13 points. Paul Arrowood chipped in with 10 and Burger finished with nine points and four assists.

Self, a 6-foot-4 junior, paced the Cougars (9-8, 2-2) with 19 points. Grayson Wright added 13 points, and each came up with six rebounds.

“Jordan had a phenomenal game. We threw it down there and he shot it over them,” McGhee said. “It’s harder for Grayson since he’s been a point guard, but I want him to just get it, turn and go. We moved him back out to where he’s more comfortable and you saw that tonight.”

Buoyed by their play in Friday’s loss to league-leading Daniel Boone, the Lady Cougars (14-6, 3-2) thumped Crockett 72-39 in their follow-up game.

View the girls’ photo gallery

“Last night playing Boone, it really showed us we are capable of beating anyone we play,” said Central point guard Sara Madgett. “Tonight, we realized we needed to make another statement.”

If a 27-point first quarter wasn’t enough, nine more in quick order to start the second and produce a 36-11 lead showed the Lady Cougars weren’t taking the last-place Lady Pioneers for granted.

Madgett dished out all of her six assists in the first quarter. Three of them went to freshman Peyton Sams, who swished three straight shots from behind the arc.

Sams connected on two more early in the second to run her string of consecutive makes to five.

“That was crazy,” she said. “It was awesome hitting those five in a row. I thank my teammates who were getting me the ball.”

Sams led a parade of four Lady Cougars in double figures with a game-high 20 points. Madgett finished with 14, and Taylor Sanders and Meg Crawford had 10.

Sanders had a team-high nine rebounds and Crawford grabbed seven.

“We’ve got more people scoring now and we’ll have to have that to win big games,” said Central coach Monica Hurd.

Keyara Steinmetz led Crockett (4-14. 0-5) with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.