Quillen jumper lifts Lady Devils over Vikings

Quillen’s jumper gave Gate City (4-6) only its second lead of the contest at 40-39.

“I was thinking we needed a bucket, I saw an opening, and I took it,” said Quillen, who finished with 15 points.

While Quillen delivered the heroics, Gate City likely wouldn’t have been in position to grab the lead without the strong play of Lady Blue Devils forward Tori Powers. The junior, held scoreless in the first half, came alive with 18 huge second-half points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

“After the first half I knew my team needed me to come through,” Powers said. “In the second half, I just kept trying to get open and drive the ball to the basket.”

“We look a lot to Keeley and Tori because they’ve played a lot of basketball and played together for a long time,” said Gate City coach Kelly Houseright. “As a team we sort of go as they go, they definitely set the tone for us.”

Tennessee High (9-9) controlled the first half of the contest behind the hot shooting of junior wing Erin Walker, who put up 10 of her team-high 15 points before the break. The Lady Vikings led 21-9 at the intermission.

Gate City switched to a full-court press coming out of the locker room, seemingly throwing Tennessee High out of its offense. The move also began to generate offense for the Lady Blue Devils.

“The second half it seemed like we didn’t do a good job of handling the pressure and getting into the offense that we needed to get into,” said Tennessee High assistant Charlie Tiller, who handled coaching duties for an under-the-weather Barry Wade. “They sped us up, and even in the halfcourt it felt like we were rushing things, and that’s something that we’re going to have to learn and get better at.”

In the nightcap, the Gate City boys saw strong performances from Zac Ervin and Mac McClung again en route to a 73-57 victory.

McClung and Ervin combined for 55 of Gate City’s total, led by Ervin’s 30 points.

Ervin scored 21 points in the first half to boost the Blue Devils (8-3) to a double-digit halftime advantage. The sophomore scored the final 13 Gate City points in the second quarter.

“Some of them were layups, but some were Mac driving in and dishing it to him for a 3,” noted Blue Devils coach Scott Vermillion. “I think we scored off of the assist a bunch in that run, but it’s nice to have some guys who can just zero in and score.”

“Well Mac was setting me up for open 3s and I was just feeling it,” Ervin said of his outburst. “My teammates did a really good job of finding me in open spots.”

Said McClung: “You know you got to feed him. When Zac’s on fire, you got to feed it to him.”

Still, the Vikings (7-9) battled and cut their deficit to single digits midway through fourth quarter thanks to stellar shooting by Michael Mays.

The 5-foot-10 senior caught fire in the second half, scoring 27 of his game-high 36 points in the final two frames.

“I thought Mays, my goodness, he’s hard to handle,” Vermillion said. “When he hits a couple 3s and feels like he’s hot, then you have to come out a little farther and then he goes by you.”

McClung and senior Hunter Collier answered for Gate City. McClung scored six of his 11 second-half points down the stretch, and Collier totaled eight points in the final stanza.

“It was difficult at best to dig out of that hole,” said Vikings coach Robby Witcher. “I was very proud of the way our kids bounced back after what you would consider in a boxing match, a hard punch in the first quarter and fought really hard to get back, but it was just too big of a hole to dig out of.”