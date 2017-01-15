Cherokee boys, girls take down Volunteer

Tyler Webb’s Cherokee boys saw an 11-point, third-quarter lead dwindle to a tie with 1:09 left in the contest. But when the Chiefs needed someone to step up, junior guard Bronson Shipley took full advantage. Shipley hit a 3-pointer to put the Chiefs ahead to stay with 5:25 to play — though he also made his mark over the final 1:01 when he hit 6 of 8 free throws to seal Cherokee’s 51-44 win inside the Teepee.

“I told them before the game that this one was going to be a dogfight,” Webb said. “We went to Church Hill and we were very fortunate to hit a lot of tough shots. I told them this was going to be a different story, that it would be a fight to the end. Bronson Shipley really helped us down the stretch. He has been playing a lot better for us lately. That’s been a real positive for us.

“Grayson Cowan is our glue guy,” the coach added. “He’s the one that kind of holds us together. He doesn’t do anything flashy and he’s not going to score a lot of points, but he’s going to be in the right position on every possession to get all those loose balls and all those rebounds.”

Ryan Bledsoe led the Chiefs with 17 points and Shipley added 12.

Caleb Rogers, with 14 points, and Jared Lawson, with 10, paced the Falcons (7-14).

The girls’ contest was also a nail-biter, one that was decided when Brittany Nielsen powered in a layup with 56.5 seconds remaining for a 40-35 Lady Chiefs win.

Cherokee (8-13) is enjoying victories after a four-year wins drought in the InterMountain Athletic Conference. Lady Chiefs coach Jason Lawson, meanwhile, is enjoying his team’s improved play.

“Our girls played really hard after a hard game Friday night against Morristown East,” Lawson said. “We got beat and banged up a little bit last night, but we came out and showed a lot of heart, effort and intensity because they knew how hard this game was to our program.

“I’m just so happy for our kids, especially Rylynn Russell, our only senior. To be able to go out with a win against Volunteer on her home floor, I can’t say enough about our kids’ effort. They’re resilient and they’ve really improved so much over the season. You can see that we wanted it more tonight.

“We’ve come a long way and the girls are working really hard. Tracy (Cloninger, Volunteer’s coach) does a great job. She’s doing some great things at Volunteer. They’ve got some very good and talented basketball players, but they’re still pretty young,” Lawson added.

After Volunteer (9-12) went for the tie on the offensive end, rough-and-tumble play ensued with Matalyn Goins getting the ball and driving to the Cherokee end. An intentional foul was called on Volunteer on Goins’ made a shot with 5.5 seconds left. Keely Henard hit two free throws to add the icing to the victory.

“We played great defense tonight, I’m proud of our effort. When you play good defense, sometimes it makes breaks for you and we got some good breaks,” Lawson noted.

Harper Russell had 17 points to lead Cherokee. No Volunteer player reached double figures.