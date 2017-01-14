Tribe's Morgan turns to 'JD' to pick up coaching win No. 500

Over the course of Charlie Morgan’s first 722 games as a high school head coach, “JD” had made relatively few appearances, but in Morgan’s 723rd contest, “JD” was instrumental in stymieing the Vikings and senior guard Michael Mays and handing Morgan his 500th career victory.

“We saw Mays light up two very good teams a couple of weeks ago in the Arby’s Classic,” Morgan said. “He was a one-man show.”

So Morgan turned to “JD,” which limited Mays to just 15 points on the night.

“Some people may call it a box-and-1 or a diamond-and 1, but we’ll call it ‘JD,’ ” added Morgan. “It just a junk defense. That’s all it was.”

Three D-B players served as the “and-1” on the night. Riamello Wadsworth, Chase Jenkins and Jasun Mills rotated throughout the game to keep fresh legs on the crafty 5-foot-10 lefty. The trio aimed to force Mays right and come with the double team to force the ball from his hands.

The ploy worked. Mays tallied only a single free throw in the opening quarter, the only Tennessee High point scored in that frame. D-B (5-11, 3-1) led 16-1 at the first break.

“We wanted (Mays) to make tough shots and really guard him tough and make the other four guys beat us,” Morgan said. “If they did, that was on us coaches.”

Mays found enough daylight to score eight points in the second quarter and get the Vikings (8-8, 2-2) as close as seven, but the Tribe quickly pulled away once more to lead 33-14 at halftime. From there, the Indians maintained at least a 16-point cushion throughout the second half. Only 13 second-half points by Darius Eury kept the Vikings from being complete dismantled.

“Overall, we executed our defensive game plan,” Morgan said. “The junk defense is a gamble sometimes. I’ve only tried it a couple of times before, but I’ve never been too excited about it because if you aren’t moving you leave a lot of things open.”

Wadsworth led the Indians in scoring with 18 points and had seven rebounds. Marae Foreman had 13 points and five nifty assists. Hayden Cassell came up with 15 points, nine in the fourth quarter.

“I really liked the way we played offensively,” Morgan said. “We moved the ball, shared the ball and then we played smart when we got the big lead.”

Jordin Webb totaled only four points on the night but grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and blocked four shots.

In a classy move by host Tennessee High, Morgan was recognized for his 500th victory, 352 of which have come at D-B.

“I didn’t get into basketball to see how many games we could win,” the coach said. “I got into basketball to help young men be the best that they could be with basketball and with whatever else they go into. The credit for all the wins goes to the players and my staff. I didn’t make one jump shot or make one assist or get one rebound.

“I just feel very fortunate to be here as Dobyns-Bennett’s basketball coach. It’s been a good 17 years and it was a good celebration in the locker room.”

There was no celebration in the Lady Indians’ locker room, however, following their 52-49 overtime loss to the Lady Vikings.

Tennessee High scored the final five points of regulation to force overtime and, after falling behind 49-47, scored the final five of overtime to snare the victory.

D-B opened the game on a 6-1 run only to see Tennessee High score nine straight to end the first quarter up 10-6. The Lady Indians ran off seven straight to start the second then fell behind 23-15 courtesy of a 13-2 Lady Vikings spurt.

But Courtney Whitson, who scored 14 of her 20 points in the second quarter, scored eight in a 10-0 Tribe answer to give D-B a 25-23 halftime advantage.

“Courtney is such a competitor and she really left it out on the floor tonight, just like the rest of them,” said Lady Indians coach Bill Francis.

The Lady Indians led 44-39 after Whitson, lying on the floor, found Jaden Fullen for a 12-footer in the lane with 1:35 left.

Makayla Richards answered with two free throws and back-to-back Tribe turnovers gave THS a bucket and a chance for the win. Richards sank a layup, but Hailie Hatcher made just 1 of 2 foul shots with 11.7 seconds left to force overtime.

After Fullen put D-B up 49-47, Erin Walker hit a free throw to trim the lead to one and Richards sank a pair with 1:07 remaining to give the Lady Vikings the lead.

Hatcher made two with 25 seconds left, but a pair of D-B turnovers down the stretch doomed any chance at a game-tying 3-point shot.

Richards led Tennessee High with 18 points. Walker finished with 11 and Adison Minor nine.

Whitson flirted with a triple-double, adding nine rebounds and six blocks to her worksheet. Fullen finished with nine points, seven boards, two steals and two blocks.

Francis, a former boys assistant at D-B, lauded Morgan’s 500th win.

“That’s so awesome,” Francis said. “I remember all the years I spent with him and I learned so much. I learned how to handle things when things aren’t going in a positive direction. It’s a real special thing all those victories, but he’s made a real imprint and impression on many young men’s lives. That’s the real accomplishment. Those 500 wins are just a small portion of that.”