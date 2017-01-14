East boys, girls keep focus for league wins over South

Neither did the Sullivan East boys’ hard-fought loss to Elizabethton.

The Patriots and Lady Patriots each came out focused and energetic in a home sweep of Sullivan South on Friday at the Dyer Dome.

Sophomore wing Dustin Bartley made five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 21 points, and the Patriots (18-5, 4-1) bounced back with a 72-41 Three Rivers Conference victory.

And Alyssa Hare made six of the Lady Patriots’ 13 3-pointers in a 73-57 victory.

Coach John Dyer’s Patriots were playing on the short turnaround with a gimpy Gavin Grubb. The senior southpaw point guard — East’s career leader in points, assists and steals — sustained a bruised quadriceps against Elizabethton.

And while he was limited to five points, Grubb ran the show and created the majority of East’s assisted 3-pointers. He was no worse for wear as far as South coach Michael McMeans could tell.

“The kid’s been the player of the year a couple of years in a row now and he just controls the game,” McMeans said. “He’s a great point guard and he gets them in everything they want to do. It’s tough when he’s going.

“East is tough. They don’t seem to miss. I felt like playing that 2-3 zone against ’em might slow Grubb down a little bit. When you play him man he blows by everybody. I thought at times it worked, but we didn’t make shots and they did.”

Aaron Frye scored 16 points for East, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“Aaron and Dustin Bartley played well,” East coach John Dyer said. “Dustin shot the ball really good tonight. Aaron Frye stepped up. Micah stepped up. ...

“I’m proud of our guys, because we had a tough loss last night. I mean Elizabethton is as good as anybody in the area, if not the best team in the area. ... I’m really proud of Gavin, because he hurt his leg last night and he was not 100 percent. What a fabulous — his effort and leadership, it’s more than how many points he scores. He is an all-around basketball player.”

Junior guard Devonte Mitchell and senior guard Evan Morris scored 14 and nine points, respectively, for South (8-10, 0-4).

“Evan’s a good player; he shoots it well,” McMeans said. “Devonte had a good game. Both of those guys are pretty good players for us, pretty athletic.”

An encouraging sign for the Lady Rebels (4-8, 1-3) was getting 15 points apiece from McKenzie Littleton and Alex Harris.

“Alex didn’t even play varsity at the beginning of the year,” South coach Torey Haile said. “They’re handling the pressure pretty well.”

South went on a 25-5 run after East had built a 61-27 lead.

“When you go in at halftime and you’ve played really hard and you’re down 26 points and you come back out and fight like that — it showed me something about them that I needed to see and they needed to see,” Haile said. “I was proud of the way they never quit. ... Lord have mercy, if everybody shot it like East I don’t know what we would do. They shot the lights out. And he (Allan Aubrey) is an awesome coach.”