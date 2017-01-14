Bradley hits milestone in Lady Raiders' OT loss

Johnson County spoiled a memorable moment for the Lady Golden Raiders on Friday. In a game during which Shenoah Bradley surpassed the 1,000-point milestone, the Lady Longhorns still scrapped out a 44-41 win in overtime.

Johnson County pulled off a varsity sweep, with the boys dispatching the Raiders by an identical 44-41 score.

Bradley reached her milestone with five minutes showing in the third quarter, becoming the first Lady Raider to join the program quadruple-digit club since Kaysey Williams. According to North coach Chris Salley, Bradley could finish her career as high as fifth in the program’s scoring annals.

View the photo gallery

“She makes us go, on both ends of the floor,” Salley said of Bradley.

North’s offense, however, remains stop-and-go. The Lady Raiders went the first 4:30 without a point, had just two at the end of the first quarter and, after opening the second half on an 8-0 run, went into another prolonged scoring drought that ultimately let Johnson County tie the score at 26 with 5:26 to go in the game.

There were five lead changes down the stretch in regulation. The advantage swung twice more in OT before Johnson County’s Michala Cretsinger buried a bank 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57 seconds left, boosting the Lady Longhorns (10-11, 2-3 Three Rivers Conference) to a 42-41 lead.

A couple of free throws down the stretch added insurance and salted away the road win.

“We just have these periods where we cannot score,” Salley said. “Defensively, the effort was there. We lost our composure late.”

Bradley led all scorers with 24, on eight field goals and eight made free throws. Kaitlyn Vaughn added 13 for North (2-15, 0-4).

Cretsinger paced Johnson County with an 18-point performance.

“You always hope in that situation that you’ve got someone who can step up and hit that shot. It’s a little more satisfying when it’s your senior,” Lady Longhorns coach Thomas Wampler said. “She’s setting the example for everyone else.”

The boys’ game was tight throughout. Through three periods the two teams had battled to a 26-26 tie, but Sean Lewis scored seven straight for the Longhorns (8-9, 2-3) to open the fourth quarter. North (1-16, 0-4) got back into it, and back-to-back 3s from Dale Potter and Peyton Robinson propelled the Raiders to a 37-35 lead with 2:40 remaining. North still led 39-37 at the two-minute mark after a nifty turnaround jumper from near the basket by post Justin Cross, but Johnson County tied it then sank five free throws in the final 1:02.

Even with the positive outcome, Longhorns coach Austin Atwood was displeased with his team’s performance. How displeased? He called a practice for his team this morning — starting at 6.

“It’s just a work in progress, which is not what you want this late in the year,” Atwood said. “I’m disappointed in our guys.”

Meanwhile, North coach Jay Gregory identified this contest as probably the best overall performance by his team this season — and it came without top scorer Tyler Arnold, who was serving the back end of a two-game suspension following an ejection.

“We were still able to score the ball a lot better than we have recently,” Gregory noted. “We had a really, really rough first half of the season. We had a hard time defining roles and figuring out how we were going to score. Now that we’ve settled on what offense we’re going to run, our kids know where they’re going to be, things should improve.”

Devan Price and Robinson scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for North.

Blake Atwood led the ’Horns with 15 points. Lewis added 10.