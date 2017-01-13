Rye Cove girls upend Twin Springs in overtime

On Wednesday, the Twin Springs boys used a last-second basket to rally for a 55-53 win over Rye Cove.

Thursday night, it was the Lady Eagles who came back, forcing overtime and eventually downing the Lady Titans 67-62.

“This game was good for us,” said Rye Cove coach Kelly Hood. “You go over situations in practice, but you cant’ simulate the things that went on in this game tonight.”

Rye Cove (8-4, 3-0) led 56-50 with 6:49 to go in the fourth quarter. Twin Springs put on a full-court press that melted the Lady Eagles and allowed the Lady Titans (3-8, 0-3) to knot the score at 60-all with 2:40 left.

Abigail Roller hit the front-end of a one-and-one to put Rye Cove up 61-60 but Lenora Dingus’ basket with 1:58 to go lifted the Lady Titans back on top 62-61.

With Twin Springs holding the ball, the Lady Eagles were forced to foul. Having been called for just one foul in the second half, Rye Cove had to continue to foul in hopes of getting the Lady Titans to the foul line.

Miraculously, the Lady Eagles forced a turnover on a inbounds pass and got the ball back with only 30 seconds left in regulation. Roller was fouled with 20 seconds to go and again hit the front end of a one-and-one.

That sent the game into overtime.

Grace Rhoton, who finished with 16 points and nine boards, gave the Lady Eagles the lead for good with her basket at the 3:14 mark of OT. Vivian Roller darted to the basket while the Twin Springs defense thought Rye Cove was attempting to hold the ball. Her layup gave the Lady Eagles a 66-62 advantage with 1:36 to go and the Lady Titans hopes of an upset began to fade.

After Grace Rhoton hit a free throw to increase the lead to 67-62, Reagan Kerns picked off an errant Twin Springs pass and that sealed the deal.

“Our half-court trap early in the fourth quarter sort of rejuvenated us,” said Twin Springs coach Brian Powers, who has one senior, four sophomores and three freshman on his roster. “We put ourselves in a position to beat a very good team. I’m really proud of the kids effort tonight.”

The two teams combined for 17 3-pointers in the contest with the Lady Titans shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc. They had seven treys while Rye Cove answered with 10.

“Twin Springs is young but they are gritty,” added Hood. “We were lucky tonight, we had a good learning experience and we won the game. We have to be happy about that.”

Kerns finished with a game-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Lexie Rhoton added 11 points for Rye Cove.

Dingus led Twin Springs with 18 points while Abby Castle scored 14.