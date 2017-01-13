Middle 8 Conference tourneys tip off this weekend

Three girls’ quarterfinal contests fill the morning session, beginning at 9 a.m., followed by three boys’ quarterfinal contests in the afternoon. The quarterfinal winners will join John Sevier, which swept both the girls’ and boys’ regular season conference titles, in the semifinals next week as well as the Area 1-AAA Tournament that begins on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The girls’ semifinals are set for Tuesday, Jan. 17 with the boys’ semifinals on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Both championship games are set for Thursday, Jan. 19. All four semifinal contests and the two championship games will be played at Science Hill High School.

Admission each day is $5 for adults and $2 for students.

Here is the complete tournament schedule:

2017 Middle 8 Conference Tournament

Girls



Saturday, Jan. 14



at Indian Trail Middle School

No. 4 Liberty Bell vs. No. 5 Vance, 9 a.m.

No. 2 Robinson vs. No. 7 Greeneville, 10:15 a.m.

No. 3 Unicoi vs. No. 6 T.A. Dugger, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

at Science Hill High School

Liberty Bell/Vance winner vs. No. 1 John Sevier, 6 p.m.

Robinson/Greeneville winner vs Unicoi/T.A. Dugger winner, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

at Science Hill High School

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys

Saturday, Jan. 14

at Indian Trail Middle School

No. 4 Unicoi vs. No. 5 Vance, 12:45 p.m.

No. 2 Liberty Bell vs. No. 7 T.A. Dugger, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Greeneville vs. No. 6 Robinson, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

at Science Hill High School

Unicoi/Vance winner vs. No. 1 John Sevier, 6 p.m.

Liberty Bell/T.A. Dugger winner vs. Greeneville/Robinson, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

at Science Hill High School

Championship, 7:15 p.m.