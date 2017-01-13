Central boys, Boone girls claim Big 7 wins

The Cougars turned back Daniel Boone 66-57, an outcome that secured a split of the night's Big 7 Conference basketball doubleheader with the Trailblazers inside the Dickie Warren Dome. That came after the Lady Cougars threw a scare into the league-leading Lady ’Blazers before Boone escaped with a 48-40 victory.

The Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4) forged a 16-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Cougars (9-8, 2-2) rallied for a 31-28 advantage at the half and held serve the remainder of the game.

McGhee, whose Cougars were coming off a loss to Tennessee High, said his squad did what a good team does: go back and correct what was wrong and move forward.

“We shot 3-pointers tonight from penetrating into the paint and then kicking it out,” he noted. “We do much better when we have uncontested 3s. We talked about that after Tuesday’s game and had two good days of practice.

“I kind of called them out and they responded. I knew they could do it,“ McGhee added. ”They took it to heart and I was really pleased with them tonight. They did what I asked of them.”

Jordan Self led the Cougars with 17 points. Luke Hudson was right behind with 16 and Grayson Wright had 14. Ethan Shaffer just missed double digits with nine points.

“That was a big win for us tonight to get our confidence back,” McGhee added. “I think we will be right there at the end of the season. I feel like we beat one of the teams tonight that will be right there at tournament time.”

Eric Rigsby poured in 25 points and Chad Heglar added 13 for Boone. Coach Chris Brown said the 'Blazers simply could not match the Cougars offensively.

“We were in a zone early and they hit a couple of 3-pointers, so we came out of it, but you can’t beat anybody with the shooting we had tonight,” he said.

“They kind of forced our hand, but they made shots and played well tonight,“ Brown added. ”We missed shots and they made them.”

The Lady Cougars (13-6, 2-2) went toe to toe with the state's 10th-ranked Class AAA team heading into the fourth quarter and trailed by just one, 33-32, with 4:50 remaining in the contest.

That's when Macie Culbertson reeled off all 10 points in Boone's 10-4, game-sealing run.

“It was a battle tonight,” Boone coach Travis Mains said. “Our defense forced some turnovers, but we could not get any 3s to fall. We just kept battling and Macie had that little explosion there. I wish we had seen that in the first half. She’s a special player.”

Boone (16-4, 5-0) held a seven-point lead at halftime, 21-14, only to see Central pull to within 30-25 heading into the final quarter. Lady Cougars freshman Peyton Sams opened the fourth with a 3-pointer and, after the Lady 'Blazers' Bayleigh Carmichel answered with her only points of the game, Central’s Sydney Hurd and Abbey Crawford drained back-to back baskets to get the Lady Cougars to 33-32.

“They had won 11 of their last 12 and she has them believing and they played really hard,” Mains said of Central coach Monica Hurd and her squad. “They are very long, so it’s hard to shoot layups like we want to do, but we won.”

Sydney Pearce added 12 points for the Lady 'Blazers.

Hurd was proud of her team for giving her 100 percent and hanging close until the final minutes.

“I hope tonight was not just a situation of them playing bad but (one of) us playing better,” she said. “We’ll just go back and practice and hopefully when we see them again it will be another good game.”

Sydney Hurd, the coach’s daughter, led the Lady Cougars with 10 points and Abby Crawford added eight.

Central hosts David Crockett tonight in a makeup game.