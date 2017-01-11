Gate City boys take testy win over Central

The Warriors (4-6, 0-2) went on a 7-0 run in the first 35 seconds of the game to send the capacity crowd into a frenzy before the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-0) found their footing.

The turning point came late in the first quarter when Gate City junior Mac McClung went up for what he believed was an uncontested dunk. Central defender Grayson Hall gave the guard a hard push and was called for an intentional foul. Fans and players alike lost their cool, resulting in multiple technical fouls and spectators escorted from the venue.

The commotion didn’t faze McClung, who stepped to the line and knocked down the freebies. The incident ignited one of the Devils’ two main runs of the night, a 19-7 outburst that propelled Gate City to a five-point advantage midway through the second period.

The second Gate City run put away the game. After Central had pulled to within three points, 41-38, late in the second period, Gate City embarked on a 35-3 run that lasted late into the contest.

“Offensively we settled down and got better shots and started getting to the free-throw line,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “Defensively we changed our attitude and our attention.”

Zac Ervin poured in 29 points to lead Gate City. McClung added 26 and Bradley Dean had 14.

Isaiah McAmis scored 21 points and Dalton Mullins had 17 for the Warriors.

“It was an ugly game,” Vermillion added. “However, I’d rather win ugly than lose any other way.”

In the opener, the Lady Warriors received superb performances from sophomore Brooke Porter and seniors Annie Church and Sophie Mullins in a 52-45 victory over the Lady Devils.

Central (9-2, 3-0) struggled from outside, knocking down only one 3-pointer, but controlled the paint throughout the game.

Gate City (2-6, 1-1) fell behind by seven in the opening minutes but stayed in contention thanks to some impressive outside shooting. When LeighAnn Stapleton knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing at the 4:45 mark of the fourth, the Lady Devils had clawed their way back to a 41-41 deadlock.

But from there it was all Central. Porter had nine of her game-high 14 points in the final 4:30 and the Lady Warriors outscored Gate City 11-4 down the stretch.

“She’s tough as nails,” Central coach Robin Dotson said of Porter. “She didn’t play her best game before that but played well down the stretch.”

“Early on we missed a lot of foul shots and they shot the ball well from outside,” he added, “but credit them. They got after us.”

Church finished with 11 points and Mullins chipped in 10.

Keeley Quillen, with 13 points, was the only Gate City scorer in double figures.