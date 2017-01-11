D-B boys, Boone girls post Big 7 victories

Using momentum-altering baskets at the end of each of the first three quarters, the Indians held off the Trailblazers 60-54 and salvaged a split in the Big 7 Conference twin bill inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians ran into a buzzsaw in the first game when the Lady Trailblazers, the state’s 10th-ranked Class AAA team, proved worthy of that perch in a 61-36 shellacking.

After D-B’s boys scored the game’s first eight points, the ’Blazers whittled that lead to four, 10-6, but the Indians scored 10 straight — including back-to-back 3-pointers from Jordin Webb and Marae Foreman. Two Hayden Cassell field goals in the final 30 seconds of the first quarter followed for a 20-6 cushion.

Boone crept back within six twice in the second quarter, the second time on Chad Heglar’s 3 with under a minute left. But the Indians perfectly executed a double-elevator screen for Webb, who buried a 3 from the top of the key to put the Tribe up 31-22 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the ’Blazers got to within three, 39-36, on a another 3 by Heglar. But the Indians closed with a reverse layup by Cassell courtesy of a drive and dish by Chase Jenkins and, after a late Boone miss, got a desperation, underhanded runner from Foreman to take a seven-point lead to the fourth quarter.

“That’s how you close out quarters,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan, who earned career win No. 499. “We always want to take the last shot of the quarter. It’s even nicer when we get the baskets.”

Boone (9-8, 1-3) never got closer than seven in the fourth quarter until the final two seconds.

Webb finished with 22 points for the Indians (4-11, 2-1), also coming up with four rebounds and blocking four shots. Riamello Wadsworth had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Cassell finished with eight points and five rebounds, and Foreman scored seven, handed out five assists and had two steals. Jenkins made only the one field goal but came away with four steals and four assists.

“Everybody contributed tonight,” Morgan said. “It was a good team effort and a good team win.”

Evans Scanlan finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, Justin Turner added 13 points and muscled his way to nine boards, Heglar finished with 15 points and backcourt mate Eric Rigbsy had 10. They were the only Boone players to score.

D-B senior starting post Zack Griffin left with an ankle injury late in the first quarter. Boone played without flu-ridden point guard Jayden Stevens.

In the opener, the Lady ’Blazers (15-4, 4-0) had their arsenal stocked and ready for the defending District 1-AAA champion Lady Indians.

With five different players combining to shoot 10-for-16 from the 3-point line, Boone broke free from an 11-11 tie with an 11-2 run to end the first quarter that became a 29-7 burst to end the first half for a 40-18 lead at the break.

“They aren’t ranked 10th in the state without a reason,” said Lady Indians coach Bill Francis. “They’ve already won 15 games and they’ve played a really tough schedule.”

Four Boone players scored in double figures. Knocking down 4 of 7 3-point attempts, Bayleigh Carmichel led the Lady ’Blazers with 14 points. Point guard Macie Culbertson finished with a dozen points to go with six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Emily Sizemore and Sydney Pearce tossed in 10 points each.

“Usually in girls high school basketball, you can focus on just two players or even one,” Francis said. “You can work to take away the strengths of one or two players. The problem with Boone is they have eight or nine and you can’t focus on any of them because they can all hurt you.

“They can all shoot it and Coach (Travis) Mains does a great job of rotating his kids.”

Jaden Fullen and Courtney Whitson led D-B (6-12, 1-2) with 13 points each. Fullen also had five rebounds and four blocks.