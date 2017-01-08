No. 4 Bulldogs stop streaking Lady Vols

Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) is one of only three remaining unbeaten Division I women’s teams, along with No. 1 Connecticut and No. 18 Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs snapped the Lady Vols’ six-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs posted their eighth road win to match a school single-season record set in 2008-09. Mississippi State also beat Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 16 attempts.

After trailing throughout the second half, Tennessee pulled ahead 62-61 on Diamond DeShields’ driving layup with 3:04 left. Schaefer answered with a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to start a game-clinching 9-0 run.

Morgan William led Mississippi State with 21 points, Victoria Vivians had 20 and Teaira McCowan added 14. Schaefer finished with nine.

DeShields had 25 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee. Mercedes Russell added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jaime Nared scored 12 before fouling out.

Tennessee led throughout the first 15½ minutes of the game but faded in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs outscored Tennessee 13-2 over the final 5 minutes, 9 seconds of the first half to grab a 41-34 lead at the intermission. The Bulldogs had five reserves on the floor during that spurt.

The Bulldogs have beaten the Lady Vols three straight times after losing the first 36 games in this series. Mississippi State beat Tennessee last year during the regular season and in the SEC tournament.

NEXT UP

Mississippi State hosts Florida on Thursday.

Tennessee is at Mississippi on Thursday.