Union boys, Central girls pull away for wins

The Bears (8-2, 2-0) took advantage of four missed Central shots and three turnovers on the Warriors’ first seven possessions of the second half.

“We hit a couple of perimeter shots and we played better defense,” Union coach Zack Moore said of his team’s play to open the second half. “I think we had some big stops on defense and good defense always leads to better offense.”

Early in the third quarter, the Bears rolled off seven straight points — on buckets from James Mitchell, Hayden Sharitt and Wes Slagle — to push a 25-20 halftime lead to 32-20 with 5:23 left in the period.

“That got us,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis. “The momentum swung from us to them and we couldn’t get it back. ...

“I think we controlled the tempo in the first quarter and early in the second quarter, but it started to swing late in the second quarter. Against a good team like this, you just can’t let up.”

Despite the slip in momentum, Central (5-5, 0-1) battled back on several occasions and cut the Bears’ lead to 41-33 heading into the final quarter.

A 3-point shot from the top of the key from Central’s Tyler Vanover a minute into the fourth cut the Union lead to 41-36. But the Bears answered with a 7-0 run and kept the lead at double digits until a 3-pointer from Isaiah McAmis and another basket from Dalton Mullins trimmed it to 54-48 with 1:38 left to play.

Central stayed within single digits of Union the rest of the way but could get only within four on a Vanover 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the contest.

Slagle led Union with 20 points and Braxton Back finished with 13. James Mitchell had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Central got 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Mullins, and McAmis and Vanover scored 12 points apiece.

In the girls’ game, Central (8-2, 2-0) used a strong second quarter to pull away for a 70-39 win over Union.

The Lady Warriors led 12-10 after the opening quarter but outscored the Lady Bears 21-6 in the second and never looked back on the way to the victory.

“It was a good team effort,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “We’re able to score more this year than last year.”

The game between the conference rivals was a rematch of last season’s VHSL Group 2A championship game — won by the Lady Warriors — but both teams feature revamped rosters this season.

Sophie Mullins led Central scorers with 13 points. Brook Porter and Annie Church added 12 each and Hannah Carter scored 11.

Union (4-5, 4-2) got 11 points from Ashley Chester and 10 from Emili Brooks.