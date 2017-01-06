logo

Postponed: Weather forcing changes to sports slate

Staff reports • Today at 11:11 AM

And so it begins...Winter weather has arrived and, with it, the juggling act coaches and athletic directors must perform to piece together revised schedules for girls and boys basketball, swimming and wrestling. We'll do our best to keep you up-to-date on all the latest changes.

Here's what we know as of 11:30 a.m.:

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Basketball

Northeast Tennessee

* Happy Valley at Sullivan South postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Volunteer at D-B postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Cherokee at Sevier County postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Unicoi County at Sullivan North postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Science Hill at Tennessee High postponed until Saturday, Jan. 21.

* David Crockett at Sullivan Central postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Elizabethton at Sullivan East postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Cocke County at Jefferson County postponed to Monday, Jan. 9.

* Cosby at Washburn postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Cloudland vs. South Greene postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Unaka vs. North Greene postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Hampton vs. University High games moved to 1:30 and 3 p.m. today. Varsity only.

Southwest Virginia

* Ridgeview at Gate City postponed until Thursday, Jan. 12. The games will be played as a weekday super with JV girls starting at 5 p.m. in the high school gym and varsity girls starting at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.

* Lee High at John Battle postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Thomas Walker at Eastside postponed until Saturday, Jan. 14. JV girls will start at 2 p.m.

* Chilhowie at Fort Chiswell girls' basketball games postponed. Makeup date TBA.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

COLLEGE SCHEDULE CHANGES

* The Lincoln Memorial University men's and women's basketball games at Queens - originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon - have been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 9.

* The LMU men’s volleyball game at North Greeneville has been postponed. Makeup date TBA.

 

 

 

Email your schedule changes to sports@timesnews.net or call us at 423-392-1323.

