Postponed: Weather forcing changes to sports slate

Here's what we know as of 11:30 a.m.:

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Basketball

Northeast Tennessee

* Happy Valley at Sullivan South postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Volunteer at D-B postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Cherokee at Sevier County postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Unicoi County at Sullivan North postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Science Hill at Tennessee High postponed until Saturday, Jan. 21.

* David Crockett at Sullivan Central postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Elizabethton at Sullivan East postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Cocke County at Jefferson County postponed to Monday, Jan. 9.

* Cosby at Washburn postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Cloudland vs. South Greene postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Unaka vs. North Greene postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Hampton vs. University High games moved to 1:30 and 3 p.m. today. Varsity only.

Southwest Virginia

* Ridgeview at Gate City postponed until Thursday, Jan. 12. The games will be played as a weekday super with JV girls starting at 5 p.m. in the high school gym and varsity girls starting at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.

* Lee High at John Battle postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Thomas Walker at Eastside postponed until Saturday, Jan. 14. JV girls will start at 2 p.m.

* Chilhowie at Fort Chiswell girls' basketball games postponed. Makeup date TBA.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

COLLEGE SCHEDULE CHANGES

* The Lincoln Memorial University men's and women's basketball games at Queens - originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon - have been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 9.

* The LMU men’s volleyball game at North Greeneville has been postponed. Makeup date TBA.

Email your schedule changes to sports@timesnews.net or call us at 423-392-1323.