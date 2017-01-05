logo

Postponed: Forecast doesn't bode well for local sports

Staff reports • Today at 3:06 PM

Area athletic directors are on high alert as the first real threat of winter weather threatens to upend a full slate of high school sports over the next few days. As the juggling act of piecing together schedules for girls and boys basketball, swimming and wrestling begins, we'll do our best to keep you up-to-date on all the latest changes.

Here's what we know so far:

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

* Dobyns-Bennett at Volunteer freshman boys' basketball game postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Swim meet at Sullivan Central has been canceled.

* Chilhowie at Fort Chiswell boys' basketball games postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Rural Retreat at Chilhowie Middle School games postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Richlands vs. Graham basketball games postponed.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

* Chilhowie at Fort Chiswell girls' basketball games postponed. Makeup date TBA.

Email your schedule changes to sports@timesnews.net or call us at 423-392-1323.

