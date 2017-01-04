'Toppers sweep past Big 7 rival Tribe

The Lady ’Toppers (14-3, 2-1) got a late burst to get past the Lady Indians 43-38 in the opener before Science Hill’s boys used a torrid third quarter to build a big lead and go on to a 71-53 victory.

After defeating Science Hill (11-8, 3-0) in the Arby’s Classic, the Indians (3-11, 1-1) were vying for their second win in five days against their rivals, but a 21-8 differential in the third quarter led to the Tribe’s undoing.

“We sort of stirred them up a little with that win at the Arby’s and I knew they’d be waiting, ready to sock it to us, and they did,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “They pressed us well and we didn’t handle it.”

View the photo gallery

The Indians survived an energetic first few minutes and had the game tied at 20 early in the second quarter. The ’Toppers edged forward on a 3-pointer by David Bryant that snapped a streak of 22 successive misfires from long range against D-B and Bowden Lyon broke free for a two-handed throwdown off a Tribe turnover immediately thereafter.

D-B kept the momentum in check and after two free throws by Jasun Mills were down just two, 35-31, nearing intermission.

Science Hill’s Holden Hensley worked free for a short jumper at the halftime buzzer, and the ’Toppers forced five turnovers in the first three minutes of the second half to score seven straight and open a 46-33 cushion.

D-B eventually committed 12 of its 22 total turnovers in the pivotal third.

“When you start turning the basketball over, you start feeding right into their hands,” Morgan noted. “They just feed off that.”

The third frame closed when Lyon soared to a thundering one-handed slam that gave Science Hill a 60-41 lead going to the fourth.

“We just didn’t compete there for a while,” Morgan noted. “It’s tough to come in and win in somebody else’s gym, but you have to give effort and compete and we didn’t very well tonight.”

Martin led Science Hill with 17 points, followed by Hensley’s 15, Lyon’s 11 and Tate Wheeler’s 10.

D-B got 15 points from Marae Foreman and 13 from Riamello Wadsworth. Zack Griffin chipped in with 10.

In the opener, the Lady Indians (6-11, 1-1) led 31-27 going to the fourth but couldn’t hold on.

“Both teams played with a great deal of defensive intensity tonight and neither team really got much offense going,” D-B coach Bill Francis said.

The Lady Indians’ last lead came at 36-35 on a Courtney Whitson bucket before Maddie Ratner, Kaitlyn Phillips and Alasia Smith combined to make 4 of 6 free throws for the Lady ’Toppers.

Two Whitson foul shots cut the deficit to one, but Blair Henry upped the margin back to three with free tosses on the other end with 30 seconds remaining.

All of D-B’s efforts at a game-tying 3 went for naught before Science Hill’s Allison Gouveia converted two foul shots with four ticks left to seal the win.

“No matter how you look at this, we have to chalk this one up as a missed opportunity,” Coach Francis said. “But we still made progress and did some good things.”

Whitson finished with 18 points.

The Lady ’Toppers failed to produce a double-digit scorer but six players tallied five or more points led by nine from Gouveia.