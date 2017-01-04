Mays, Minton shoot lights-out in THS-Volunteer split

Mays wasn’t the night’s only basketball player scorching the nets, however. Sophomore Bryna Minton scored a blistering 32 points to lead the Volunteer girls to a 52-48 victory, coach Tracy Cloninger first Big 7 win.

In the boys’ game, the Falcons (7-13, 0-3) held a 16-15 edge after the opening quarter, but the Vikings outdistanced the home team over the final three to seal the win.

Christian Webb chipped in 16 points to complement the veteran Mays’ scoring and ball-handling prowess.

“Christian had a ton of rebounds for us tonight, along with his points,” Vikings coach Roby Witcher said. “Number 33 (Jared Lawson) gave us some trouble before we finally figured a couple of things out.

“We had some good minutes in the Arby’s Classic and I was really pleased to get out of here with a win. Volunteer is a really hard place to play and tonight we also had six players with the flu. Coach (Greg) Barnett always does a good job having his kids prepared and I feel fortunate to come down here and get a win.”

The Falcons trimmed the Vikings’ lead to two points late but couldn’t quite get over the hump.

“I felt like both teams were evenly matched but when you have a kid like Mays you have that ace in your pocket,” Barnett said. “We gave him a couple of early looks that kind of got him motivated and he just took the game over.

Jesse Pace added 16 points for the Falcons.

“We’ve been looking for him and Jared to come along,” Barnett noted.

The Lady Falcons led 32-28 early in the third quarter only to see the Lady Vikings reel off 12 straight for a 40-32 advantage, their largest of the night.

But Minton answered with five points and Josie Salyer drained a 3-pointer to knot the score at 40. The game was even again at 47 before Volunteer (9-10, 1-2) closed out the win with five points at the charity stripe.

Cloninger said earlier this season she told her girls that whoever is hot to feed them the ball, and Minton responded.

“I had no idea she had that many points because I felt like she took good shots,” Cloninger said. “We needed a player to have a big night for us. ... It is great to get that first conference win. This is a tough conference.”

Lindsey Boyd added a half-dozen points for Volunteer. Salyer and Trinity Hammond finished with five each.

“I can see Josie really taking on that point-guard mentality,” Cloninger noted. “That is making her an overall better player.”

Though stellar, the 32 points didn’t mark a career high for the soft-spoken Minton, who scored 34 last year in the Doc Maples tournament at Tennessee High.

“Before the game I told my mother to watch me because I had a good feeling about this game,” Minton said. “We finally got our momentum going.”

Tennessee High coach Barry Wade said his team struggled to get going and then was hurt by missed free throws down the stretch. The Lady Vikings finished 10-for-21 from the line.

“We were not well prepared and that is my job,” he said. “We left (Minton) open a couple of times and she made the shots and did what she needed to do. That is what good players do.”

Makayla Richards led the Lady Vikings (8-7, 1-1) with 17 points. Adison Minor added 10.