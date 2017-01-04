Devils double: Gate City boys, girls pick up league wins

The Blue Devils boys shook off the “Blue Christmas” vibes, ending a three-game losing streak by knocking off Lebanon 76-43, and the Lady Blue Devils pinned a 53-32 loss on the Lady Pioneers.

Gate City’s boys were firing on all cylinders from the get-go, taking a 14-3 lead less than three minutes into the contest to put three close Arby’s Classic losses far in the rearview mirror.

The Pioneers (5-4, 1-2) pulled to within 17-8 at the 3:30 mark of the first, but Gate City junior Mac McClung electrified the near-capacity crowd by throwing down an alley-oop dunk over a Pioneers defender to push the lead back to double digits for good.

Gate City (5-3, 1-0) and its high-octane offense staged a clinic the remainder of the game. The Blue Devils posted quarters of 24, 23 and 23 points before completely calling off the dogs a minute into the final stanza.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” said Lebanon coach Thad Lambert. “It is what it is, and sometimes the other team is just better, and that’s the case. They’re a really good team, and we’ve faced some adversity, causing our team to be in disarray, but they showed up tonight and gave me everything they had and I’m proud of them.”

In each Arby’s loss, Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said, the Blue Devils put “themselves in position to win all three games, so for every negative thing we did, you can look and say we did a lot of things well.”

“I felt like we carried that over here tonight, and it was a different kind of game,” Vermillion added. “However, we still have to continue to get better and grow.”

McClung finished with a game-high 29 points. Zac Ervin added 17 points, Bradley Dean 11 and Hunter Collier nine.

“I really felt like we shared the ball well,” Vermillion said. “We got everyone the ball and had some people off the bench getting buckets.”

Nick Helton put together a stellar 22-point effort for Lebanon.

In the girls’ game, Lebanon (7-3, 2-2) started cold from the field, scoring only one first-quarter point, and Rex Parker’s squad had to play catch-up all night long.

A 7-0 Lady Pioneers run midway through the second quarter cut the deficit to four, 16-12, but a responding 6-2 Gate City run pushed the deficit to eight at intermission.

“The whole first half they did a great job of pressuring us and taking us out of our offense,” Parker noted. “They were able to run five in and five out and I really think it wore us down only having seven players. However, give them all the credit. I felt like their pressure was the difference.”

The Lady Blue Devils (2-5, 1-0) came out of the locker room with a 7-2 run that expanded the lead to 13 and essentially put the game out of reach.

“I think the difference in the game was our defensive pressure and we were able to knock down some outside shots,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We were able to run a lot people in and out to keep the pressure up, and I think it helped wear them down some.”

Keeley Quillen (14 points) and Leigh Ann Stapleton (13) led the Lady Devils offensively. Tori Powers contributed a strong post presence and added eight points.

Averie Price’s 10 points paced the Lady Pioneers.