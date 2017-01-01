'Rocks roll to 34th Arby's Classic title

Saturday evening in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall, a team from Louisville, the Trinity Shamrocks, won the 34th edition of the tournament Burns started in 1983 with a 69-50 pasting of McCallie School of Chattanooga.

Adding to the symmetry: Trinity won the King of the Bluegrass Tournament just two weeks ago before heading over for the Arby’s Classic.

Another connection: Trinity coach Mike Szabo once started the basketball program at the former Washington College Academy in Limestone before leaving in 1997 to accompany then-University of Tennessee coach Kevin O’Neill to Northwestern. It was there he first met McCallie coach John Shulman, then an assistant at Wofford, when the Terriers played at Northwestern.

The two met again in the Arby’s Classic finals on Saturday, and Szabo’s Shamrocks finally slowed down Shulman’s Blue Tornado.

“Trinity plays like a college team,” Shulman said. “If you are a step slow they zing you.”

It had been McCallie doing most of the zinging earlier in the Arby’s, using an impressive style of team offense and defense.

“Watching film I was concerned because McCallie plays really good basketball on both ends of the floor,” Szabo said. “It’s a really good McCallie team.”

The Blue Tornado never got churning against the Shamrocks, who limited the well-oiled McCallie offense to just 31 points through three quarters.

“We had a defensive plan and our guys executed it to a ‘T,’ ” Szabo noted.

Shulman’s defensive plan involved limiting the Trinity attacks to the rim. That tactic was largely successful, but the Shamrocks were able to take advantage of the resulting deficiencies.

Trinity sharpshooter Lukas Burkman made each of his first four 3-point attempts, two in the first quarter and two in the second, and David Burton and Justin Powell also knocked down shots from behind the arc in the first half.

“We did a nice job of moving the ball and finding the open guy and then knocking down shots,” Szabo said.

It was Shulman’s worst fear.

“You have to build a wall to keep them from getting to the basket and when you do that you give up other things,” he said.

After trailing by nine at the end of the first quarter, the Tornado forged a 10-2 run to start the second, capped by Mac Hunt’s 3 to get to within one, 23-22.

But that’s all the energy the spent Tornado could muster. Trinity closed the half with a 12-2 counter and outscored McCallie 24-7 in the third to take a 59-31 lead into the fourth.

McCallie, coming off a tournament win in the Best of Preps Tournament in Chattanooga, was playing its fifth straight game at the Arby’s Classic and ninth game in the past 12 days.

“We were a step slow as a result,” Shulman said. “How we play we can’t be a step slow. We have to be on top of it.”

Trinity was on top of it, particularly highly regarded sophomore David Johnson, the tournament Most Valuable Player.

Johnson finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. Burkman finished with a team-high 16 points, and super sub Jayden Scrubb added 14 and four rebounds.

Burkman and Scrubb made the all-tournament team.

LJ Harris added 11 points for Trinity. Powell and Burton netted eight each.

Point guard Junior Clay was the offense for McCallie. Clay made 10 of 17 shots for 27 points to go with two assists, three steals and zero turnovers. Clay joined teammates Hunt and Max Shulman on the all-tournament team.

The championship game capped a thrilling week for Coach Shulman, who longed to play in the Arby’s Classic as a point guard on coach Marty Street’s two state tournament teams at University High. Coaching in the event was a thrill for the Johnson City native.

“I had a blast this week. My high school coach, Marty Street, was here the first night. The guy that hired me for my first job, Joe McPherson, was here the second night,” Shulman said. “I got to see a lot of family and friends. I’ve had a blast.

“I had Pal’s like 84 times and now I am going to Greg’s Pizza and then going home.”

In the third-place contest, Wings (10-1) bounced back to beat Buford, Ga., 72-66, and became the only team in this year’s tournament to place five players in double figures.

Leading the way was Jordan Bryan, who came off the bench to spell foul-plagued Equan Dayson and ended up making all seven of his field goal attempts and 3 of 4 at the foul line for a team-high 17 points. Boubacar Kamissoko scored 15 and Jose Perez had 13. Perez grabbed 10 rebounds and had three steals. Both made the all-tournament team.

All-tournament selection Marcus Watson paced Buford (11-2) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. David Viti added 13 points and Jonathan Miles 11.

Wolves point guard Alex Jones also was named all-tournament after recording a tournament high 28 assists.