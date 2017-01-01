Gate City, East come up short on Day 5 at Arby's

Tabernacle Baptist rallied from 13 points down to take the consolation bracket over Gate City in the first game of the day before Sandy Creek of Georgia steamrolled Sullivan East 80-50 in the sixth-place contest. Defending champion Wayne, Ohio put the clamps on Christ School 63-56 to take fifth.

Behind a sagging zone defense, Gate City whipped to a 23-14 first-quarter lead. The Blue Devils saw Tabernacle take a four-point lead, 34-30, late in the first half before Gate City closed the half with 10 straight points. The Devils opened the second half with seven more to take a 47-34 lead.

But the Falcons started finding the range against the Gate City zone behind the shooting of all-tournament performer Franco Miller and Desmond Butler. Butler’s 3-pointer tied the game at 54 and Miller’s basket put Tabernacle up for good.

“They packed their zone in and dared us to shoot,” said Tabernacle coach Kevin Clarke. “We knew if our shots started falling, we’d have a chance and they did.”

The Falcons finished a modest 10-for-36 from behind the arc with Miller and Butler sinking four apiece.

“We gambled on the zone early and it worked, but then they hit some in the third,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “They hit some 3s and also got offensive rebounds and changed the game.

“When we were up 13, I did a poor job coaching and we did a poor job executing.”

Miller finished with 29 points and Butler 22 to go with six rebounds and five assists.

“Franco is our leader,” Clarke added. “We feel very comfortable once Franco and Desmond have the ball in their hands.”

Gate City fell behind by as many as a dozen points with just under two minutes to play but got to within seven, 74-67, and then to within six, 77-71, on Mac McClung 3-pointers.

McClung finished with a game-high 31 points and Zac Ervin added 21. Ervin also collected a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out three assists. McClung earned all-tournament honors with his 82 points; Ervin finished with 71 total points.

Though the Blue Devils (5-3) lost three tough games in the tournament, Vermillion said the experience was nothing but positive.

“The best thing it does is give us good film,” he noted. “It exposes some of our weaknesses and gives us good film to go back and teach. And the teams you play here are much like the teams you could face in March if we are fortunate enough to get there.”

East coach John Dyer said his team won’t see anything in March like it saw from Sandy Creek.

“There’s no way that team should be playing for just sixth place in the Arby’s Classic,” Dyer said. “Talented ... I mean, my gosh. I can’t even described the size and quickness they have. They are a very, very good basketball team.”

The Patriots of East were never in the game against the Patriots of Sandy Creek. The Tyrone, Ga.-based squad exploded to a 52-22 halftime lead.

All-tournament pick Evan Jester poured in 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Sandy Creek (8-3). TJ Bickerstaff added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Jarred Godfrey tossed in 10 points, handed out four assists and came up with five steals. Sandy Creek easily won the rebounding battle and corralled 18 on the offensive end.

“We just couldn’t keep them off the glass,” Dyer noted.

Sandy Creek also limited East’s Gavin Grubb to his first sub-20 output of the season. Grubb struggled to a 15-point, four-assist worksheet, but his overall tournament ledger of 108 points, 20 rebounds, 20 assists and nine steals was good enough for an all-tournament nod.

East (15-3) also got a boost from junior transfer Ethan Whitley, just in from the Dallas area, and Mason Johnson. Whitley logged a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed four boards.

“Ethan had a great tournament and a great day today,” Dyer said. “Mason fought like crazy. And we grew as a team. It’s nothing but a good experience for us. And we didn’t quit. Didn’t quit. Not ever going to quit.”

Meanwhile, Wayne denied Christ School and Kingsport native Matt Halvorsen in the fifth-place affair. Halvorsen, a Western Carolina signee, worked his way for 16 points to cap an all-tournament performance for the Greenies. Halvorsen made three more 3-pointers Saturday, giving him 17 for the tournament — just two off the tournament record set by former Georgia and NBA player D.A. Layne of Marietta Wheeler in 1997.

L’Christian Smith, a major Division I football prospect with interest and offers from the top programs across the country, led Wayne with 19 points and six rebounds.