Whitson-led Lady Indians pick up another Classic win

The Lady Indians, fortunately for them, still have sophomore Courtney Whitson.

The center scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Indians to a 57-33 win against Belfry (Ky.) on Friday in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Hal Henard Gym. Whitson had produced about half her team’s offense through the middle portions of the game before it closed on a hot spurt to put away the game.

“That’s just the way she is,” Lady Indians coach Bill Francis said. “She can compete against the Bradley Centrals and she’ll come out and compete against anybody. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, what their record is, what color they’re wearing, she just competes.”

The Lady Indians (6-9) play at 1:30 p.m. today in the fifth-place game against Greeneville, which defeated Tennessee High 78-60 on Friday evening. The Lady Greene Devils defeated the Lady Indians 50-41 in Kingsport on Nov. 29.

The Lady Indians put together an excellent defensive performance against the Lady Pirates (5-5), who shot just 28.3 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range and had just three players score more than two points.

The Lady Indians trailed 8-6 heading into the second quarter and took the lead for good before halftime with five consecutive points from sophomore Ta-Tionna White. Her buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave her team a 21-16 lead going into halftime.

The Lady Indians led by at least double digits after a Whitson layup with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter and led by at least 20 for the final three minutes of the game.

Whitson grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, junior Meg Francis added eight points and senior Megan Scalf finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Whitson welcomes the load upon her shoulders with Breeding and Salyer — the former playing again but limited, the latter aiming to return in mid-January — not themselves yet.

“I use that as motivation,” Whitson said. “It’s fun for me because I’m used to it. I’ve just got to push through it no matter what the outcome is in the game.”

Earlier Friday, liberal substituting allowed Daniel Boone to play fast and wear down West Virginia’s Spring Valley (5-3) in a 67-53 victory that sent the Lady Trailblazers into the seventh-place game.

“That helped a lot, especially on defense,” Boone junior Sydney Pearce said. “We have breaks, even if it’s just a quick break, anything helps. They played probably like seven players most of the game, but they got really tired and worn out and we were fresh.”

Pearce scored a team-high 16 points to go with nine rebounds, and junior Macie Culbertson had 13 points, four rebounds, four blocks and four steals for Boone. Freshman Jaycee Jenkins, who has been starting of late, added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Lady Trailblazers (12-5) face Jefferson County, which defeated Clover (S.C.) 59-20, today at noon.