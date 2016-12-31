McCallie vs. Trinity for 34th Arby's championship

McCallie blew past Wings Academy from the Bronx, N.Y., 74-52 in Friday’s nightcap, and Trinity won a thriller over Buford, Ga., 69-66 in the opener, which saw both teams shoot 7-of-12 from behind the arc in a scintillating first half of basketball.

The Shamrocks made 17 of 30 field goal attempts. The Wolves shot even better at 13-for-20 yet trailed by eight at halftime.

“Wow, what an incredible display of offensive basketball efficiency by both teams in that first half,” said Trinity coach Mike Szabo. “That was amazing.”

The turning point of the game came with a minute left in the first quarter and Buford holding a seven-point lead, 21-14, after a David Viti trey. After super Shamrocks sub Jayden Scrubb knocked down one of his five first-half shots from long range, Lukas Burkman made a steal as Buford was casually running out the first quarter clock. David Johnson converted and subsequently stole the Wolves’ inbound pass, converting again, to tie the game at 21 at the first stop.

“Their point guard kind of looked down while dribbling and Lukas ran out there and got it and we got another one and tied it,” Szabo noted. “Our guys made some smart plays tonight and that was one of them.”

The string continued starting the second quarter with Burkman and Scrubb knocking down still more shots from behind the line, and an overall 16-2 run put the Shamrocks up by seven, 30-23.

Scrubb made two more 3-pointers later in the quarter, giving him 21 at halftime when Trinity led 41-33.

“Scrubb got hot and we really needed that from him because our defense just wasn’t that good,” Szabo said.

Marcus Watson was equally efficient for Buford, making 7 of 8 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers in scoring 17 first-half points.

Trinity threatened to open a double-digit lead several times in the third quarter and finally did in the fourth, when Scrubb connected on the last of his seven 3s on the night. The junior lefty missed only once.

The Wolves trimmed the margin to six and then to four, 64-60, on a pair of Jonathan Miles foul shots with 49.1 seconds remaining.

Trinity’s David Burton hit 1 of 2 free throws and Watson hit a bucket to cut the lead to two, 65-63. Roughly fouled on the inbounds, Trinity’s Burkman reacted with a shove, drawing a technical foul with 26.6 ticks left.

Burkman made both of his shots and Watson made just one of the two technicals, but Buford took possession down three.

Unable to fine an open 3-pointer, Wolves point guard Alex Jones drove the lane to cut the lead to one, 67-66, with 11.2 seconds remaining.

Burton was again fouled and this time made both, and a final attempt at the tie by Buford was off the mark.

“I was really proud of our team for making free throws at the end,” Szabo said. “That’s not easy in big games like that.”

Scrubb finished with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Trinity (11-1). Burkman dropped in 15 and David Johnson 13 to go with seven rebounds. Burkman also dished out five assists.

Watson led Buford (11-0) with 25 points and 10 rebounds and had two assists. Jones and Donnell Nixon each tallied 13 points. Jones, who had 21 assists in the Wolves’ first two games, had just four against Trinity, which used length to limit his passing lanes.

While the first semifinal went down to the last shot, the second was pretty much over after the first shot as McCallie wowed the Viking Hall crowd with 52 first-half points.

“We were unselfish. Gosh, we were unselfish,” McCallie coach John Shulman said. “And we made shots. Our kids really like the style we play and they are having a blast, having fun playing basketball.”

The Blue Tornado dropped in eight first-half 3-pointers on 17 attempts and won the first-half battle on the glass, 21-13. They limited the Wings to just 10 first-half field goals, none from long range, on 29 attempts.

“Our big guys did a really good job of protecting the basket,” Shulman said. “We got open looks and knocked them down.”

Jose Perez, the Wings’ 6-foot-6 junior who knocked down 30 points in a quarterfinal win over Christ School, managed only six points at halftime before finishing with 14.

The McCallie lead grew to as many as 38 at 67-29 before Shulman began turning his attention to tonight’s final. It will be the Tornado’s fifth game in five days.

“We were able to rest some people,” he noted. “We had to play in one of the play-in games so we’ve played a lot of basketball. Hopefully we’ll have legs for one more.”

Max Shulman, the coach’s son, led McCallie with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Mac Hunt knocked down 4 of 5 3-pointers to score 15 points and Jordan Starling notched a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. McCallie had 17 assists on its 27 made field goals.

For Shulman, a Johnson City native who grew up attending Arby’s Classic games, having a team make the finals before a host of friends and family is a thrill.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “Some of the officials here were officiating when I was playing. I’m excited for our team to play in this type of environment and it’s nice to be home and nice to be having success here.”

Szabo feels much the same way about the championship opportunity.

“It’s a big-time tournament,” he said. “It’s a national tournament with teams from all over the country. We are really happy to be here.”

Today’s action begins at 11:30 a.m. with the consolation bracket final between Gate City and Tabernacle Baptist, which will feature Arby’s Classic slam dunk champion Shyrone Kemp. The sixth-place game tips at 1 p.m. between Sandy Creek, Ga., and Sullivan East. Fifth place is up for grabs when Christ School challenges defending champion Wayne, Ohio, at 2:30.

Following the Fun Factory 3-point contest at 4 p.m., Wings Academy and Buford, Ga., play for third at 5 p.m. followed the championship game at 6:30 p.m.