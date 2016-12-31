Arby's roundup: Fired-up Grubb leads Patriots over Tribe

And after 36 rather exciting minutes, perhaps East vs. D-B could be more of a regular-season mainstay. Friday’s appreciative crowd would certainly agree with that statement.

Thanks to 41 points from senior guard Gavin Grubb, the Patriots were the ones earning the upper hand, ultimately outlasting the Indians 77-74 in overtime as part of an awfully entertaining contest.

“You can’t put a value on games like this one right here,” beamed Patriots coach John Dyer, whose squad looks to claim their first-ever top-six finish. “It was a great win for our program. We gutted it out.”

Following Thursday’s dramatic 56-54 rally to beat Tennessee High, the Patriots (15-3) knew they would face either D-B or Science Hill — local, yet larger schools that haven’t been on their schedule for quite a while. For senior guard Aaron Frye, it really didn’t matter which Big 7 Conference squad moved alongside them in the proverbial bracket.

“We don’t get to play them anymore, and we knew that we could compete with both of those teams,” said Frye, who supplied 10 points. “We were pretty excited coming into this one, because we knew we could play with either of them and get the win.”

The Tribe, though, nearly spoiled East’s new frontier — twice. With the Patriots — who face Sandy Creek (Ga.) in today’s 1 p.m. sixth-place showdown — enjoying a 10-point edge midway through the final stanza, D-B (3-10) started to sizzle from behind the arc.

Long-range contributions from Dobyns-Bennett’s Marae Foreman (14 points), Riamello Wadsworth (19 points) and Jordin Webb (14 points) all but vaporized the deficit.

Teammate Zach Griffin (17 points) then temporarily swung the edge toward the Indians with his rebound and subsequent old-fashioned three-point play before East’s Mason Johnson hit one of two foul shots to tie it at 70 with 43.5 seconds left in regulation.

Foreman, though, couldn’t connect from 17 feet just before the buzzer, sending it to an extra four minutes. Grubb, meanwhile, later put East ahead to stay on his halfcourt theft and bucket with 1:15 remaining.

D-B — which went 0-for-4 during its final four OT possessions — had one final shot for an additional session, but Foreman’s heavily contested 3-point try with five ticks left went awry.

“Closure is so important in the game of basketball,” noted D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “But I’m happy with how hard our guys competed to get back in the game. We just came up a little short. We had a chance. That’s all you can ask for.”

Christ School (N.C.) 67, Blanche Ely (Fla.) 61

Christ School coach Scott Willard has to enjoy basic arithmetic this week. That’s because the Greenies — one of four teams to have the possibility of playing in all five Arby’s Classic games — could go a very favorable 4-1 with a fifth-place victory today against Wayne (Ohio).

That desired mathematical formula equaled quite a big grin from Willard during post-game interviews.

“We showed a lot of zone today,” Willard admitted. “This was our fourth game in four days coming off two weeks of break, so we played all 14 of our players today.

“Our bench was able to help guys like Matt Halvorsen and William Fleming. They’ve been logging some minutes and I think it cost a bit of their shooting over the previous days. Today, we shot it a lot better. We played as a team.”

The numbers didn’t fib. Halvorsen (15 points) and Fleming (13 points) eclipsed double digits for Christ School (11-4), which buried just over 53 percent of its field-goal attempts. That flurry also included nine treys, including clutch conversions from Fleming and Morgan McKay (12 points, nine rebounds) over the final two minutes to seal it.

Yanez Rogers pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Tigers, who were with their normal complement of players for the first time in three tourney games. Teammates William Maloney and Geremy Taylor also added 10 points apiece for Blanche Ely, which posted 12 steals.

Sandy Creek (Ga.) 70, Greeneville 69

Greeneville’s quest for the lead was in clear sight the entire second half. But the Greene Devils (8-5) just couldn’t reach it.

Despite constantly hovering within two possessions of the lead Friday, the Patriots (7-3) always seemed to have solid answers — especially against a late 3-point Greene Devils barrage.

A day removed from setting this year’s single-game point mark, Evan Jester continued his good deeds — erupting for 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Teammates K.J. Wilkins (15 points) and Jarred Godfrey (14 points) also played critical roles for Sandy Creek, which shot just over 53 percent from the floor.

Takeem Young supplied 22 points for the Greene Devils, including his running 3-pointer as time expired. Teammates Caden Ramsey and Logan Shipley finished with 12 points apiece.

Wayne (Ohio) 53, Oak Ridge 47

Wayne was in the zone Friday. Literally.

Faced with their third game in four days, the Warriors (6-1) opted for alternating zone looks over the final eight minutes in a tie game against the aggressive Wildcats (12-2). The move worked; the defending champions held the East Tennessee squad to just three total baskets in a six-minute timeframe over the final quarter.

Deshon Parker collected 16 points for Wayne, including an 11-of-14 effort from the charity stripe. Teammate L’Christian Smith added 13 points for the Warriors.

Tajion Jones and Anthony Gibson poured in 22 and 11 points, respectively, for Oak Ridge, which was saddled by 20 turnovers.