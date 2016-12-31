D-B girls battle but fall again to Greeneville

D-B fell 57-53 to the Lady Greene Devils in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic fifth-place game at Hal Henard Gym. The defeat followed a 50-41 loss at home against the Lady Greene Devils on Nov. 29.

“They’re a better basketball team than they were in November, and we’re a lot better basketball team,” Francis said Saturday. “Our defense ... sometimes things click in as the season goes on and you see the light bulb flickering. We did a good job of rotating today.”

The Lady Indians (6-10) also received an excellent performance from their guards, an effort Francis described as one of their best of the season. Juniors Meg Francis and Lily Griffith scored 12 points apiece, the former producing several clutch 3-pointers.

D-B sophomore Jaden Fullen also played one of the best games of her career, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

Francis said he told Fullen: “I don’t know what you ate for breakfast, I don’t know what you thought about, I don’t know what you did last night, but whatever it was, you need to duplicate that.”

“That’s how that kid can play,” the coach added. “That’s what we saw from her in the summertime in flashes. She just hasn’t been very confident in herself this year for whatever reason, but tonight she found something and hopefully she’ll build on that.”

The trio’s performance, however, wasn’t enough to overcome Greeneville star Sydni Lollar, who scored a game-high 26 points and made 12 of 13 free-throw attempts.

“What a great player,” Francis said. “She just makes plays when plays have to be made and there ain’t a whole lot you can do about that. We were there, we’re contesting her, we’re double-teaming her, we’re getting her to give that ball up, we’re face-guarding her.”

The Lady Devils (13-4) held the biggest lead of the first half at 7-2 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Lady Indians responded with a 7-0 run. Neither team led by more than four for the remainder of the first half.

D-B led 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter and took a 51-50 lead on a Griffith layup with 3:11 left in the game, but Lollar scored five consecutive points in less than 80 seconds to give Greeneville a lead it never lost.

Francis hopes his team responds well to the close loss heading into Tuesday’s road game against Big 7 Conference rival Science Hill.

“I told them that a lot of times a well-played loss will do more for you,” Francis said. “I think the fact that we have a pretty young team and pretty inexperienced team and we’ve been in a couple of close games that we haven’t been close to closing them out. But today was the first time I thought we really had an opportunity to close the deal.

“We’re going to learn a lot from that. Eventually these games are going to pay off for you. Where you need these games to pay off is in February. Hopefully, we can build on this.”