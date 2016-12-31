Clutch play by Garrison boosts Union to Grand title

Noah Garrison was the unsung hero for Union, hitting two key 3-point shots and two free throws in overtime to lift the Bears to a dramatic 55-54 win over Honaker in the tournament title game at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.

“My teammates had a lot of trust in me and I just had to step up,” the sophomore said.

Garrison’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds left in OT gave the Bears a 52-50 advantage. After Honaker cut the lead to 52-51, Garrison came up big again by hitting two free throws.

After a missed shot attempt from Honaker, Union’s Adrion Jenkins sank 1 of 2 free throws to put the Bears ahead 55-51 in the waning seconds.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the Tigers’ Blake Stinson just past the midcourt line cut the final margin to one point.

Garrison gave the Bears (6-2) a temporary lead halfway through the fourth quarter. But Honaker (7-3) kept things close and went out front 45-43 on a basket from Brandon Sample with 10 seconds left in regulation.

James Mitchell hit a buzzer-beating jumper for Union to send the game to overtime.

“I had been playing real well in the first half,” said Mitchell, who earned tournament MVP honors. “Coach (Zack) Moore had confidence in me late in the game and that helped.”

Mitchell went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the extra period to keep the game tied through the first three minutes of the stanza. Garrison then nailed the trey from the right side of the key to give the Bears the lead for good.

Wes Slagle led Union with a double-double, scoring 13 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Mitchell, who was held to two points in the first half, finished with 13.

Sample finished with 18 points, Alec Anderson had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Blake Stinson scored 13 points for Honaker.

Players joining Mitchell on the all-tournament team were Honaker’s Anderson and Hartley Hilton; Union’s Slagle and Garrison; George Wythe’s Malik Johnson and Noah Atwood; Central’s Dalton Mullins and Tyler Vanover; Eastside’s Seth Boles; and Ridgeview’s Gabe Counts.

In consolation games Friday, George Wythe slipped past Wise Central 66-59, Ridgeview beat Lebanon 59-50, Eastside rolled over Bell County, Ky., 58-41, Richlands edged J.I. Burton 57-56, and Mountain Mission topped Castlewood 59-54.