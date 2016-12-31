Boone clips Jefferson County, finishes 3-1 in tourney

The Lady Trailblazers beat Jefferson County 44-42 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic seventh-place game at Hal Henard Gym after experiencing a tense fourth quarter.

They built an eight-point lead with 4 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter and slowed their pace. The Lady Trailblazers (13-5) started their possessions dribbling at the top of the key while the Lady Patriots (12-5) stayed in their 2-3 zone defense.

Boone coach Travis Mains wanted to give his players, who he said had been tired, a chance to catch their breath. But the slowdown hurt them and they missed their remaining three field goal attempts in the period, two of which came in the final 17 seconds.

“We got lethargic offensively,” Mains said. “We slowed it down too much probably.”

The Lady Patriots then evened the score at 34 with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter.

The score was tied four more times until Lady ’Blazers junior Sydney Pearce gave her team the lead for good with a layup with 1:09 left to play. Her bucket came after senior Montana Riddle made a jump shot about two minutes earlier, her only points of the game.

Still, Boone wasn’t safe. The Lady ’Blazers used four timeouts over the final seven seconds, inbounding the ball multiple times after being fouled.

“We got a lot of work on (our inbounding), didn’t we?” Mains said jokingly. “After four timeouts, we went back to the one we run all the time, and it worked pretty good.”

Pearce finished with a team-high 14 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Bayleigh Carmichel had nine points, including two key 3-pointers that helped break the Lady Patriots’ zone defense.

Boone finished the Ladies Classic 3-1, their only loss a 19-point defeat by Bradley Central. It was the closest any team had been to Bradley Central entering the final day.

“We played them better than anybody has so far,” Mains said. “We had a real tough first matchup, but I think we could’ve played a little bit deeper in this tournament.”