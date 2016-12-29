Wings fend off Blue Devils in Arby's Classic thriller

Perez made his first three 3-point attempts while helping Bronx, N.Y.-based Wings build a 13-point lead in the opening nine-plus minutes, and they proceeded to disappoint most of a near-capacity crowd by holding on for a 66-62 victory.

Perez, a 6-foot-6 senior wing who plans on attending prep school next season, hit 8 of 16 shots from the field en route to a team-high 19 points.

“At shootaround this morning I wasn’t really making anything,” Perez said. “I had to adjust during warmups and fortunately I came out hot.”

The Blue Devils got productive performances from 6-foot-2 junior guard Mac McClung and 6-5 sophomore wing Zac Ervin. McClung had game highs in points (20) and assists (seven), and Ervin tallied 17 points and six rebounds.

“They’re great players, definitely,” Perez said. “I like their games. They made big plays.”

Ervin was 3-for-6 from 3-point distance and made back-to-back treys to give the Blue Devils a 58-57 lead with 2:55 remaining.

Jordan Bryan answered with a three-point play on a weak-side putback to give the Wings a two-point lead, but the cat-quick McClung tied the score at 60 with a crowd-pleasing drive he finished with his left hand with 1:58 to go.

Bryan’s basket via a baseline drive gave Wings Academy the lead for good at 62-60 with 1:24 left, and Perez made it 64-60 with a transition basket with 40 seconds remaining.

“I was worried about being behind in the fourth quarter with no shot clock,” said Wings Academy coach Billy Turnage, whose team normally plays with a 35-second shot clock. “We’re not used to that. … I got a little bit nervous when they took the lead there at the end. But my guys showed a little bit of resolve and we got stops and some scores. ...

“This is actually a final four, quarterfinal city championship environment for us. We don’t get this kind of environment in New York City on a regular basis. ... Their fans were here.”

Despite helping keep the Blue Devils in the game, McClung was left to lament 0-for-8 shooting from 3-point range, including a pair of near misses in the final minute. His trey attempt from the right corner via a baseline inbound pass barely missed off the back iron and would’ve given Gate City a 63-62 lead with 47 seconds left.

“I think that shot will be in my mind for the next couple of weeks,” McClung said. “But like I said, you’ve got to make a big shot to beat a team like that. ... It just didn’t fall for me on that one.

“We’ve still got to progress on a couple of things. We’re a young team. ... We wanted to win really badly for this crowd.”

Wings Academy was 7-of-15 from 3-point distance and outrebounded Gate City 28-20.

“Rebounding hurt us,” Blue Devils coach Scotty Vermillion said. “We got outrebounded quite a bit. But that’s going to be the case and we’ve got to overcome that somewhere else.”

Hunter Collier had five rebounds and assisted Ervin’s go-ahead trey. McClung had a team-high two steals and both of Gate City’s blocked shots. He had an impressive rejection against Perez.

“(McClung and Ervin) are great players,” Turnage said. “Great players do those kind of plays.”

Boubacar Kamissoko scored 14 points for the Wings. Omar Rahman and Bryan added 10 apiece, and Equan Dayson scored eight.

Vermillon saw growth in his relatively young Blue Devils (8-1).

“I thought we played with great resiliency,” Vermillon said. “I thought we played with great character. … We had a chance to win. That’s all you can ask for.”

In later action, McCallie of Chattanooga raced off to a 60-44 victory over Washington Park of Wisconsin.

Johnson City native John Shulman coached Chattanooga to two NCAA tournaments and was an assistant at East Tennessee State when the Buccaneers beat Arizona in a first-round NCAA tournament game in 1992. But winning his first two Arby’s Classic games, especially with his son Max being instrumental in the wins, is just as rewarding.

Max scored a team-high 11 points, including two 3-pointers that helped McCallie open the game on a 24-13 run, and the Blue Tornado frustrated Washington Park with a full-court press.

“This is a thrill to be at the Arby’s Classic,” John Shulman said. “I grew up watching Arby’s. Thirty-three years ago I was sitting in those stands watching Sullivan North win the Arby’s. I understand what the local people think about the local teams. Listen, we’re from Tennessee. Let us be the local team.”

Point guard Junior Clay had 10 points and five assists for McCallie (13-1), including a driving basket to open the second half that gave it a 31-23 lead.

The Panthers (2-3) have 6-foot-9 sophomore Nobal Days, who already has offers from Marquette, Wisconsin, Illinois, DePaul and UNLV. But McCallie outrebounded them 30-22. Days finished with four points, three rebounds and three blocked shots.

Sophomore guard Larry Canady led Washington Park with 11 points. He’s receiving interest from UNLV and Iowa. Rance Kendrick scored 10 points.

“We’re young — starting four sophomores,” Panthers coach Jim Betker said, “and this is just our fifth game. This was good for us. They’re a physical team, fundamentally sound. They hit their free throws, hit some key 3s.”

McCallie will play Blanche Ely tonight at 9:30 in the quarterfinals.

Washington Park will play Greeneville in the consolation bracket after Blanche Ely of Florida rolled over the Greene Devils 70-28.

Mass suspensions left the Tigers with seven players, not that it mattered. Geremy Taylor paced four double-digit scorers with 16 points.

Michael Forrest (13), Nicholas Stampley (12) and William Maloney (12) also scored in double figures.

Takeem Young led the Greene Devils with 13 points.