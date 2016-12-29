South girls settle for non-conference split

As hot as they were against the Lady Trojans (3-4), the Lady Rebels (4-5) could not buy a basket against the Lady Bucs (5-5).

Still, a valiant effort by freshman Alex Harris, who led South in scoring with 12 points, and sophomore Mollie Leslie (seven points) allowed the Lady Rebels to pull within three, 38-35, but they couldn’t quite catch the Lady Bucs.

University High coach Randy Winstead said the victory came at a good time for his team.

“We’ve had a tough stretch of losses and it is good to go on the road and get a win over the Christmas holidays to get their confidence back up,” Winstead said. “It is a good win for us against a bigger school.”

South coach Torey Haile, whose team scored only seven points in the first half, said the Lady Rebels were lucky to be as close as they were at the end.

“(The comeback) was exciting (for the fans), but we should not have been in that situation, having to put freshmen into position in that game, but they did a good job,” Haile said. “We just have to come out intense in every game. Maybe we were tired from the first game.”

U-High’s Courtney Henley, with 15 points, was the game’s leading scorer.

South came out red hot in the opener. Halle Dykes drained a trio of 3-pointers and the Lady Rebels grabbed an early 11-2 advantage. The Lady Trojans countered with their own weapon: Callie Haderer, the game’s leading scorer with 31 points.

Haderer collected eight of her points in the first quarter to pull Battle to within three, 20-17. Early in the third quarter, back-to-back Haderer baskets trimmed South’s lead to two, 35-33, but the Lady Trojans could get no closer.

Haile said one of the keys against Battle was boxing out under the boards, the Lady Rebels’ best effort in a while.

“Most of (the Lady Trojans’) trips down the floor, they were getting only one shot,” she said. “But we also shot it better than we have in a long time. Hopefully that turns things around for us.”

Added Jeff Adkins, Battle’s coach: “They kept us off the boards today.”