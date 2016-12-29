Central, Union to square off in Grand semifinals

The Warriors took a 64-54 victory over J.I. Burton in the quarterfinals of the basketball tournament at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center. The game marked the first time in four years the neighboring rivals met. It was also the only time the Group 2A Warriors and 1A Raiders will square off this season.

In the fashion of the longstanding rivalry, the teams battled throughout the contest. Central opened up the game halfway through the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run that Burton could not overcome. Isaiah McAmis started the push with a bucket, followed by another basket from Dalton Mullins and back-to-back shots from Tyler Vanover.

“It was a good game for both teams, I thought. Burton always plays us tough,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis. “I knew we were going to have to play fundamental basketball to win. And I don’t think we did that too much in the first half and the third quarter. We did do that in the fourth quarter.”

Isaiah McAmis, the coach’s son, has seen plenty of games between Central and Burton as well as the former J.J. Kelly and Burton. But the younger McAmis said Wednesday was about the game, not so much the rivalry.

“It’s still a rivalry game, but we wanted to focus on tonight. I think in the second half we responded well,” he said.

Vanover, a sophomore playing for the first time against Burton on the varsity level, concurred.

“We wanted to win and I think we were able to do that because we came out in the second half and worked as a family,” he said.

Mullins finished with 17 points for the Warriors. Vanover added 16 and McAmis had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ryan Collins added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Burton got 15 points from Brady Adams as well as a pair of double-doubles. Caleb Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Austin Lane recorded 12 points and 10 boards.

In a previous quarterfinal, the battle between two Wise County squads was decided fairly quickly. Union took a 22-6 first-quarter lead on the way to a 69-55 win over Eastside.

The Bears scored the game’s first 16 points, highlighted by a slam dunk from dynamic junior James Mitchell, and they never trailed.

Mitchell led the Bears (4-2) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Braxton Back scored 12 points, Austin Gibson added 11 and Wes Slagle had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Hunter Lunsford led the Spartans (5-3) with 14 points. Seth Boles added 13 and Ethan Powers 10.

George Wythe, Virginia’s top-ranked Group A team, picked up a quarterfinal win in a battle of undefeated squads. The Maroons (5-0) outscored 2A Richlands 37-24 over the final two quarters to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit and take a 69-64 win over the Blue Tornado (5-1).

“It hurts,” Richlands coach Fred Phillips said of his team’s first loss. “George Wythe is a great opponent, but it never feels good to lose.”

The Tornado were up 40-32 at halftime, but the Maroons, led by NCAA Division I prospect Malik Johnson’s 25 points and seven rebounds, chipped away in the third quarter before taking command in the final period.

Richlands never recovered.

“They went on a 9-0 run there, I think. It felt like a 30-0 run,” Phillips said. “We made some mistakes that were uncharacteristic of us. We’ve got five seniors and I expect more.”

Noah Atwood scored 15 points and Jake Martin added 12 for George Wythe. Scottie Ball led Richlands with 17 points, and the Tornado got 11 each from Luke Phillips and Caleb Horn.

George Wythe advanced to battle defending tournament champion Honaker today in the semifinals.

The Tigers (6-2) used a big third quarter to take a 60-55 win over Bell County’s Bobcats in the other quarterfinal.

Bell County (5-9) led 25-21 at halftime before Honaker pulled away in the third with a 17-6 run.

Alec Anderson led Honaker with 17 points, Hartley Hilton added 16 and Brandon Sample finished with 14.

Bell County got 18 points and nine rebounds from Vic Morris and 10 points from Dalton Callebs.