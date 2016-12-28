Wise schools take center stage in Grand Holiday Classic

Central and Eastside picked up wins in the first round of the tournament Tuesday and joined fellow Wise County school Union, along with neighboring Norton’s J.I. Burton, in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.

Central (4-2) advanced with a convincing 73-43 victory over Castlewood. The Warriors will face the Raiders in Wednesday night’s last quarterfinal. The much-anticipated game will mark the first time in four years the teams have played each other.

Four Central players finished in double-figure scoring, led by Isaiah McAmis’ 22 points. Tyler Vanover added 16, Dalton Mullins finished with 15 points and 10 assists and Ryan Collins added 10 points.

Trey Phillips had 11 points for Castlewood and teammate Jonah Cornett snared a game-high 12 rebounds.

Eastside will take on Union on Wednesday after defeating Lebanon 59-45. The other quarterfinals will feature George Wythe and Richlands in a battle of undefeated Group A and 2A squads, and Bell County, Ky., facing defending tournament champion Honaker.

For Eastside, it’s all about balance this season. Last year, the Spartans were more of a one-man show with the focus on Group A all-state player Derrick Cusano.

“It’s no secret that last season we were primarily dependent on one player,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron.

On Tuesday, the Spartans (5-2) used that newfound balance on both offense and defense to put away Lebanon.

“There’s no focus on one player this season. We’re going to play nine guys,” Damron added. “We’re going to do that pretty much every game.”

After battling to a 21-19 lead over the Pioneers in the first quarter, the Spartans wore them down in the second for a 35-28 halftime lead.

“We were able to get some steals and that led to some uncontested baskets for us,” Damron noted.

Eastside never trailed in the second half, outscoring the Pioneers 24-17.

Seth Boles, Adam Ketron and Nick Livingston finished with 11 points apiece, and Luke Lawson pulled down nine rebounds for Eastside.

Lebanon (4-2) got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Nick Helton, and Garrett McGaffee added 10 points.

Bell County made the quarterfinal round with a 65-52 victory over Ridgeview.

Kyle Burnett led the Bobcats (3-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Vic Morris added 15 points and eight rebounds and Ryan Lambdin chipped in with 12 points.

The Wolfpack (5-8) got 18 points from Gabe Counts, 12 from Jacob Yates and 10 from Noah Mullins.

Ridgeview will play in Thursday’s consolation bracket action.

George Wythe outraced Mountain Mission’s B-team 99-70 to stay in winners bracket play.

The Maroons (4-0), ranked No. 1 in Group A in many prep polls, placed five players in double-figure scoring. Noah Atwood finished with 22 points, Malik Johnson added 19, Jake Martin had 12, and Nash Russell and Josh Reeves scored 10 each.

Yan Chiluba led the Challengers (0-4) with 23 points. Papus Mbiya added 22 and Diadie Diarra 14.

George Wythe shot 53.2 percent (33-of-62) from the floor and hit 22 of 25 (88 percent) of its shots from the free throw line.