'Rocks top turnover-prone Tribe in Arby's opener

The Tribe fell to the Shamrocks of Trinity, Ky., 76-57.

The Louisville-based ’Rocks (9-1) moved on to a quarterfinal game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Oak Ridge, which won 64-56 over Science Hill on Tuesday. The Indians (2-9) take on the Hilltoppers at 10:30 a.m. that day in a losers bracket contest.

After traveling for six hours to get to Viking Hall on Tuesday, the Shamrocks appeared a bit leg-weary in the first half, setting and misfiring on several long 3-point attempts in the first quarter.

Once Trinity started attacking the rim, its size and athleticism took over and the Shamrocks outscored the Indians 45-22 in the middle two frames.

“We settled and took too many quick, long shots early,” said Trinity coach Mike Szabo. “Once we started attacking the rim, things started going our way.”

Jayden Scrubb, an athletic 6-foot-4 junior transfer playing his first year of high school basketball, came off the Trinity bench just after Zack Griffin’s jumper brought the Tribe to within three at 21-18. Scrubb’s drive and finish started a 13-1 Shamrocks run that bumped the lead to 34-19.

“Jayden is a very talented player but still has a lot to learn,” Szabo added. “He’s got a great attitude of wanting to improve and listening to every detail. If he keeps doing that, man, he could be awesome.”

After handling the defensive pressure fairly well in the first half, D-B came unglued in the third quarter. The Indians turned it over 11 times in the first half but coughed up the ball a dozen times in the third frame alone and fell behind by as many as 29 points on three occasions.

“I was concerned about their press,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “You aren’t going to beat anybody with that many turnovers.”

Riamello Wadsworth’s 3-pointer to close the third quarter, however, led to a Tribe onslaught behind the arc in the fourth. Jordin Webb knocked down four of his six 3s in the game and scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the final eight minutes when D-B narrowed the margin to close as 16 points at 68-52. Many of Webb’s treys were deep and well contested.

“He (Webb) made some tough shots with us right in his face,” Szabo said.

Webb finished 6-of-10 from long range and the Indians as a team converted 11 of 17 attempts.

“That’s the best we’ve shot it from the 3-point line all year by far,” Morgan noted.

The Shamrocks placed four players in double figures and nearly a fifth. Three of the double-digit scorers came off the bench: Scrubb, who led Trinity with 14 points, Walter Johnson, who netted 11, and Stan Turnier, who tossed in 10. David Johnson added another 10 points.

Wadsworth and Griffin finished with 10 each for D-B. Griffin also came away with a game-high six rebounds. The Tribe, however, finished with 25 turnovers on the night.

“I feel like playing against that kind of pressure is going to help us in the long run,” Morgan said. “This will only allow us to grow as a basketball team. Live and learn, play tough teams, get better.”