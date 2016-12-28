Lady Indians cruise in Ladies Classic opener

He thinks a similar hot run could be on the way after the Lady Indians opened the tournament with a 67-48 win against Chuckey-Doak on Wednesday at Hal Henard Gym.

“I don’t know if we’ve found that (momentum-changing) spot in our season yet, but I think we’re on the right path,” he said. “I wouldn’t have said that two weeks ago. We were discombobulated trying to find our identity. I can see a little bit every day and I’m excited about that.”

The Lady Indians (5-8) will see whether Wednesday’s game was just a one-night showing or possibly something more with Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. second-round game against Bradley Central, which defeated Daniel Boone 61-42 earlier in the day.

Francis credits his team’s improvement to its participation in a recent tournament in Orlando, Fla., and the return of senior Sydney Breeding. The D-B point guard tore her right ACL over the summer but played about one minute in her season debut in Orlando and another 11 on Wednesday after undergoing a surgery that usually requires about nine months’ recovery time.

Breeding, a starter last season, scored her first points of the season with 5 minutes, 18 seconds left in the game.

“To come back from an ACL in five months to 5½ months ... I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a kid with that kind of commitment,” Francis said. “That kid right there, that’s a special story.”

Added Lady Indians sophomore Courtney Whitson: “It definitely helped us with our confidence. When she’s in there, she’s definitely a huge leader and makes us all better.”

The Lady Indians trailed the Lady Black Knights (7-5) late in the first quarter and led by just three points, 11-8, at the end of the period. But they didn’t allow the Lady Black Knights to come within single digits with slightly more than two minutes left in the first half and led by as many as 26 en route to their 19-point win.

The 67 points were a season high for D-B, whose struggles on offense could be blamed on injuries. Francis said Breeding and senior Lauren Salyer, who tore an ACL in this year’s opener, combined for 16 points a game last season.

“That’s been our biggest Achilles’ heel,” he said, adding that Salyer may start practicing early next month and could begin playing in mid-January after not needing surgery.

D-B junior Lily Griffith produced 15 points to go with Whitson’s game-high 23, and 11 Lady Indians contributed at least one point. They shot 52.9 percent from the field as a team.

“We’ve been around that 38, 39 percent mark,” Francis said. “It’s just hard to win games when you’re just not getting — we haven’t gotten enough shots at times — and then when you’re not making the ones you’re getting it’s tough.”

Boone’s Travis Mains, despite Wednesday’s loss, hopes his Lady Trailblazers play another team like Bradley Central (13-0) in a few months. The team's goals of winning its district and its region, the coach noted, remain possibilities.

“Both of those goals are out there and get an opportunity to play a team like that again in the state tournament,” Mains said. “That's a state tournament team so we've got a lot of work to do.”

Boone sophomore Bayleigh Carmichel scored a team-high 12 points and junior Sydney Pearce added six points and nine rebounds. Freshman Jaycee Jenkins had nine points.

Senior Halle Hughes and junior Rhyne Howard, the Lady Bears' excellent backcourt duo, scored 23 and 21 points, respectively.

The Lady Trailblazers (10-4) play Chuckey-Doak at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the tournament's second round.